AI in Computer Vision Market 2022-2027: Global Reinforcement Learning in Computer Vision to Reach $34.7 billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI in Computer Vision Market by Technology, Solutions, Use Cases, Deployment Model and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report assesses the application of AI in computer vision systems used in conjunction with connected devices, hardware components, embedded software, AI platforms, and analytics. The report analyzes machine learning models and APIs used in computer vision systems along with the application of neural networks in AI analytics systems.



This research also evaluates the causal relationship of computer vision systems with IoT, Edge computing, and connected machines along with core hardware and software technology. The report also analyzes the relation of emotion AI with computer vision systems along with the market factors.



Select Report Findings:

The global market for AI in computer vision will reach $73.7 billion by 2027

by 2027 Global reinforcement learning in computer vision will reach $34.7 billion by 2027

by 2027 Global 2D and 3D machine vision will reach $3.4 billion and $7.4 billion respectively by 2027

and respectively by 2027 Global AI in computer vision by unit volume expansion will grow at 37.8% CAGR through 2027

Global market for cameras with greater than 125 frame rate per second will exceed $10 billion by 2027

by 2027 Asia Pacific software market in support of AI in computer vision will reach $11.8 billion by 2027 with 33.7% CAGR

Computer vision systems are dedicated to simulate the human visual system while analyzing the information extracted from photos and videos. They do this by way of mathematical operations in conjunction with signal processing systems to process both digital and analog images. These systems leverage both two dimensional and three-dimensional processes.



AI represents the ability to organize information and create outcomes in learning, decision-making, and problem-solving using a computer-enabled robotic system in the same way a human brain does. The integration of AI and computer vision systems enhance the accuracy of object identification, classification, and analysis of information.



Through leveraging AI, computer vision systems provide a robotic system in which vision sensing capabilities provide information about the environment. One of the best examples of this in practice is autonomous vehicles, which rely on computer vision and AI-based decision making for safe travel.



Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction

2.1 Defining AI in Computer Vision

2.2 Artificial General Intelligence and Super Intelligence

2.3 AI and Computer Vision Market Predictions

2.4 AI Outcomes and Enterprise Benefits

2.5 Cognitive Computing and Swarm Intelligence

2.6 Market Driver and Opportunity Analysis

2.7 Market Challenge Analysis

2.8 Covid-19 Impact

2.9 Value Chain Analysis

2.10 Pricing Analysis

2.11 Hs Code 854231

2.12 AI Patent and Regulatory Framework

2.13 AI Public Policy Issues



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Technology Analysis

3.2 IoT Device Ecosystem: Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Government

3.3 Machine Learning Model

3.4 Artificial Neural Networks

3.5 Emotion AI Analysis

3.6 Edge Computing and 5G Networks

3.7 Smart Machine and Virtual Twinning

3.8 Factory Automation and Industry 4.0

3.9 Building Automation and Smart Workplace

3.10 Cloud Robotics and Public Security

3.11 Predictive 3D Design

3.12 IoT Application and Big Data Analytics

3.13 AI Application Delivery Platforms

3.14 Enterprise Adoption and External Investment

3.15 Application and Industry Vertical Analysis

3.16 Use Case Analysis



4.0 Company Analysis



5.0 AI in Computer Vision Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



Companies Mentioned

AB Electrolux

ABB Ltd.

AIBrian Inc.

Algolux

Amazon Inc.

AMD

AMP Robotics

Apple Inc.

ARM Limited

Athena Security

Atmel Corporation

Baidu Inc.

Basler

Brighterion Inc.

Buddy

Ceva Inc.

Creative Virtual

CureMetrix

Digital Reasoning Systems Inc.

Facebook (Meta)

General Electric

General Vision Inc.

Google

Graphcore

Groopic

Groq

H2O.ai

Hailo

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM

Inspekto

Intel

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Leap Motion

Leap Motion Inc.

Lionbridge AI

Microsoft

Motion Controls Robotics Inc.

motion.ai

Nuance Communications Inc.

NVidia

Omron Adept Technology

Panasonic Corporation

PointGrab Ltd.

Presenso

Qualcomm

Rethink Robotics

Robotic Vision Technologies

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

Siemens AG

SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.

SparkCognition Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

TriVision

Vizseek

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Xilinx

ZIVID

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r2ayu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets