AI in Global Oil and Gas Markets, 2016-2025: Analysis and Outlook by Type, Function, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AI In Oil and Gas Market by Type, by Function, and by Application: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the AI in oil and gas market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 and 2018 with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion).

The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the AI in oil and gas market. It also provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the AI in oil and gas market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive read of the AI in oil and gas market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porter's Five Forces model for the AI in oil and gas market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participant's operating in the AI in oil and gas market across the globe. Additionally, the report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures, and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the AI in oil and gas market by segmenting it based on product type, function, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players in the global AI in oil and gas market are General Vision, Inbenta, FuGenX Technologies, Hortonworks, IBM, Google, Intel, Microsoft, Accenture, Sentient Technologies, Oracle, Numenta, Cisco, and Infosys.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market, 2016-2025 (USD Billion)

2.2. AI in Oil and Gas Market Snapshot



Chapter 3. AI in Oil and Gas Market: Industry Analysis

3.1. AI in Oil and Gas: Market dynamics

3.2. Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Drivers

3.3.1. Creating a Safe Work Environment

3.3.2. Increased Efficiency

3.4. Restraints

3.4.1. Equipment Failure and Maintenance

3.4.2. Lack of Ability of AI Systems to Learn and Understand Quickly

3.5. Opportunity

3.5.1. To Boost Exploration and Production Capabilities

3.5.2. Process Optimization

3.6. Market Attractiveness Analysis

3.6.1. Market attractiveness analysis by type

3.6.2. Market attractiveness analysis by function

3.6.3. Market attractiveness analysis by application

3.6.4. Market attractiveness analysis by region



Chapter 4. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Value Chain Analysis

4.1. AI in Oil and Gas Market: Value Chain Analysis

4.2. List of Potential Buyers

4.3. Marketing Channel

4.3.1. Direct Marketing

4.3.2. Indirect Marketing

4.3.3. Marketing Channel Development Trend



Chapter 5. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Competitive Landscape

5.1. Company Market Share Analysis

5.1.1. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Company Market Share, 2018

5.2. Strategic Development

5.2.1. Acquisitions & Mergers

5.2.2. New Product Launch

5.2.3. Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, and Joint Ventures

5.2.4. Research and Development and Regional Expansion

5.3. Type Portfolio



Chapter 6. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Type Overview

6.1. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Share, by Type, 2018 and 2025

6.2. Hardware

6.3. Software

6.4. Hybrid



Chapter 7. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Function Overview

7.1. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Share, by Function, 2018 and 2025

7.2. Predictive Maintenance And Machinery Inspection

7.3. Material Movement

7.4. Production Planning

7.5. Field Services

7.6. Quality Control

7.7. Reclamation



Chapter 8. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Application Overview

8.1. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market Share, by Application, 2018 and 2025

8.2. Upstream

8.3. Downstream

8.4. Midstream



Chapter 9. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Regional Analysis

9.1. Global AI in Oil and Gas Market: Regional overview

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. The Middle East and Africa



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. IBM

10.2. Google

10.3. Intel

10.4. Microsoft

10.5. Accenture

10.6. Sentinent Technologies

10.7. Oracle

10.8. Numenta

10.9. Cisco

10.10. Infosys



