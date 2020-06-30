AI in Healthcare Market Size is Estimated to Reach USD 99,491.58 Million by 2027 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the healthcare market was valued at USD 4,836.87 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 99,491.58 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 42.8% from 2020 to 2027.

AI in health represents a collection of multiple technologies enabling machines to sense, comprehend, act and learn so they can perform administrative and clinical healthcare functions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE AI IN HEALTHCARE MARKET SIZE

AI-based apps can be used for continuous monitoring of health, which would, in turn, ensure timely care & treatment and can eventually reduce hospital stay. These advantages are, in turn, expected to fuel the growth of AI in healthcare market size.

Technological developments in AI systems are expected to fuel the growth of AI in healthcare market size. The future of AI-based Patient care technologies and the untapped potential of emerging markets, such as China and India , is expected to pose diverse market expansion opportunities.

and , is expected to pose diverse market expansion opportunities. The increasing number of cross-industry partnerships is expected to boost the adoption of AI in healthcare sector

The number of artificial intelligence start-ups in the healthcare sector has increased dramatically, and the trend is expected to be the same in the coming years. Increasing funding in the form of venture capital is a key factor responsible for the growth of AI in healthcare market size

It is expected that an imprecise regulatory scenario and the unwillingness of healthcare professionals to implement AI-based technologies could impede market development.

AI IN HEALTHCARE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America accounted for the largest market share in the AI in the healthcare market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The presence of major AI technology and product developers in the region, increasing demand for improved diagnosis and treatment services, and rise in demand for digital health systems are expected to increase the AI in healthcare market size in this region.

accounted for the largest market share in the AI in the healthcare market in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The presence of major AI technology and product developers in the region, increasing demand for improved diagnosis and treatment services, and rise in demand for digital health systems are expected to increase the AI in healthcare market size in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. Improving infrastructure for healthcare IT, rising number of AI start-ups and gradually increasing adoption of advanced technologies are some of the factors contributing to market growth.

KEY PLAYERS

Welltok, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Google Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

General Vision, Inc.

Enlitic, Inc.

Next IT Corporation

iCarbonX

Others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Service.

By Technology

Deep Learning

Querying Method

Natural Language Processing

Context Aware Processing.

By Application

Robot-assisted Surgery

Virtual Nursing Assistant

Administrative Workflow Assistance

Fraud Detection

Dosage Error Reduction

Clinical Trial Participant Identifier

Preliminary Diagnosis

Others.

By End User

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Company

Patient

Payer.

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

The other players of the artificial intelligence in healthcare market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Shimadzu Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

General Electric (GE) Company

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Cloudmedx, Inc.

Bay Labs, Inc.

