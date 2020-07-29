AI in Medical Imaging Diagnostics: IDTechEx Benchmarks 60+ Companies

BOSTON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IDTechEx Research predicts that the market for image recognition AI in medical diagnostics will exceed $3 billion by 2030. This article considers the competitive landscape by disease area, company readiness levels by application, and the trends in focus areas.

Companies sit at different stages of readiness. Although multiple firms are already selling, this alone does not guarantee success. Companies are trying one or multiple of the following approaches to succeed: