AI in the Homes & Buildings Market 2020-2030: Growth Opportunities, Critical Challenges, Strategic Imperatives

DUBLIN, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Intelligence in the Global Homes & Buildings Industry, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Homes & buildings is a technology-driven industry that is witnessing innovation at a rapid pace, especially in Artificial Intelligence (AI) through machine learning and deep learning capabilities. Both leading and emerging participants in this space are strongly competing to secure a customer base and maximise their revenue potential.

This study identifies the top AI applications in the homes & buildings industry offering growth opportunities to participants in different verticals and countries. It also highlights the top AI solution providers that contribute more than 95% of the market revenue and the companies to watch (as they have the potential to change the industry dynamics going forward). The publisher estimates the value generated by AI in the homes & buildings industry at $6.08 billion in 2020.



Research Scope



The study focuses on the impact of AI on the homes & buildings industry, defines the role of AI in home and building applications, and highlights the opportunities for stakeholders in the industry. The main purpose of the study is to analyse the current and future AI-based applications in the homes & buildings industry. The study performs a Growth Opportunity Assessment exercise by evaluating critical attributes to assess the Market Readiness and Future Industry Value of AI applications in the homes & buildings industry. The study also presents a high-level market overview and the investments trends for AI applications across industries.

It additionally provides quantification of the value generated by AI for customers as well as estimated and forecast AI revenue in this industry. The study summarises key market findings, strategic imperatives, leading AI solution provider profiles, and top AI applications in the homes & buildings industry. Although the publisher recognises smart speakers as AI products, their revenue has not been included in the revenue forecast section as the definition of AI in homes and buildings requires a product or solution to recognise the energy consumption pattern and autonomously optimise building systems based on machine learning or deep learning algorithms for improved performance.



Research Highlights



The study discusses the top AI applications as well as the leading companies that offer these solutions and have performed well in 2019. It further highlights the companies to watch out for in the next few years based on their growth and innovation. The companies considered for the assessment include Siemens, Honeywell, Signify, Acuity Brands, Google, Amazon, EcoEnergy Insights, FogHorn, 75F, Xiaomi, BrainBox AI, BuildingIQ, Velux, Sense, Energy Curb, Google Nest, Smappee, Vattenfall, and PointGrab.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the top 10 application areas in the homes & buildings industry that have the potential for innovation using AI?

What are the companies that offer cutting-edge AI-based solutions in the homes & buildings industry?

What are the global AI investment trends, AI index, and spend potential for AI applications by country and industry?

What are the immediate and long-term growth opportunities for stakeholders in the homes & buildings industry?

What are the challenges and strategic imperatives for implementing AI applications in the homes & buildings industry?

How much data is currently generated in the homes & buildings industry? How much value does AI generate for its customers?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Study Scope and Definition

Top AI Companies in the Homes & Buildings Industry - Commercial and Industrial Segments

Top AI Companies in the Homes & Buildings Industry - Residential Segment

Top AI Applications in the Homes & Buildings Industry

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

Associated Research and Multimedia

Key Questions this Study will Answer

2. Market Overview - AI Across Industries

Economic Impact of AI on Select Countries

AI Start-ups and Funding Raised in Different Sectors

Global Distribution of AI Start-ups

Active Participants in AI by Industry

AI Impact by Industry

Regions with the Highest Gains from AI

3. Dynamics of AI in the Homes & Buildings Industry

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

AI-Timeline of Adoption

Top AI Applications in the Homes & Buildings Industry

AI Economy in the Homes & Buildings Industry

AI Revenue Forecast in the Homes & Buildings Industry

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Regional Outlook

4. Growth Opportunity Assessment for AI Participants in the H&B Industry

Homes & Buildings Industry - AI Opportunity Assessment Framework

Homes & Buildings Industry - AI Application Areas

Mapping of Companies Offering AI Applications in the H&B Industry

Critical Challenges for AI Adoption in the Homes & Buildings Industry

Growth Opportunities for AI in the Homes & Buildings Industry

Strategic Imperatives for AI Participants in the Homes & Buildings Industry

5. Top AI Companies to Watch in the Homes & Buildings Industry

Top AI Companies to Watch

6. Three Big Predictions



Companies Mentioned



75F

Acuity Brands

Amazon

BrainBox AI

BuildingIQ

EcoEnergy Insights

Energy Curb

FogHorn

Google

Google Nest

Honeywell

PointGrab

Sense

Siemens

Signify

Smappee

Vattenfall

Velux

Xiaomi

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5njj3w

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

