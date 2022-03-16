AI Infrastructure Market Size to Grow by USD 18.82 Bn| 49% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Landscape

The market structure is expected to remain fragmented during the forecast period. Vendors are deploying different organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Inc., Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wave Computing Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Graphcore Ltd. among others are some of the few key vendors competing to maintain their market position in the market.

Various players in the market are engaging in strategic partnerships and joint ventures coupled with launching differentiated products to up their game in the AI infrastructure industry.

AI Infrastructure Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Key Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Type:

Processor:



During the projection period, the processor segment's share of the AI infrastructure market will expand significantly. Consumer electronics make the most use of processors. Due to their ability to tolerate severe temperatures, they have found applications in the military, defense, and telecommunications. As more businesses embrace AI infrastructure, the demand for processors to support this architecture will rise. As a result of this rising demand, the segment will increase at a positive rate over the projection period.



Storage



Memory

Regional Market Outlook

North America will contribute to 49% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region can be attributed to the early adoption of AI and increasing investments in technology

Apart from regions, if we look at the country-wise market growth, the US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany will contribute to the highest market growth.

Latest Trends, Driving the Global AI Infrastructure Market

Market Trend:

Increased availability of cloud-based applications:

In order to implement AI technologies in an on-premises data centre, businesses must have enough processors and data storage to handle the data quickly. Furthermore, organisations considering developing their own in-house products have discovered that doing so might be costly. As a result, cloud-based software and platforms assist businesses in overcoming the challenges of AI adoption.

Furthermore, for most businesses, particularly start-ups and SMEs, using cloud-based AI services is a more viable and cost-effective alternative. As a result, during the projection period, the growing availability of cloud-based solutions will fuel the rise of AI infrastructure.

Market Challenge:

Privacy issues associated with AI deployment:

Data on numerous parameters, such as customers' buying history, internet activities, and payment information, is obtained using modern data mining algorithms. E-commerce behemoths like Amazon, for example, employ machine learning in conjunction with collaborative filtering and next-in-sequence models to forecast customer buying behaviour and recommend products based on previous purchases.

To improve its forecasts, Amazon has access to a massive database of consumer buying behaviour. The possibility that attackers may weaponize AI and utilize it to expand and strengthen their cyberattacks is one of the major worries with AI's progress. Such threats are projected to have a negative influence on market growth over the predicted period.

AI Infrastructure Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.46% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 18.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 17.56 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Arm Ltd., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Inc., Synopsys Inc., Toshiba Corp., Wave Computing Inc., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Graphcore Ltd., Imagination Technologies Ltd., and Micron Technology Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Type

5.3 Processor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Storage - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

10.4 Alphabet Inc.

10.5 Cadence Design Systems Inc.

10.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

10.7 Intel Corp.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Micron Technology Inc.

10.10 Microsoft Corp.

10.11 NVIDIA Corp.

10.12 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

