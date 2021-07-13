AI Innovation Consortium to Host "Evolve 2021" a Two-Day AI Conference with the University of Houston College of Technology

HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI Innovation Consortium (AIIC) is hosting an artificial intelligence (AI) conference and symposium on August 12th and 13th. The event will be hosted at the University of Houston College of Technology in Sugar Land, Texas, with virtual or in-person options for attendees.

Evolve will feature thought leaders from Fortune 500 organizations and tier-1 universities. Speakers and panelists represent such companies as NVIDIA, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Siemens Digital Industries Software, ExxonMobil, Penn State University, University of Louisville (UofL) and University of Houston (UofH).

"It will be an unprecedented gathering of industry," said AIIC Chairperson, Konrad Konarski. "We are all here together moving collectively into the future with AI."

NVIDIA is providing access to NVIDIA expertise and accelerated computing technology that are essential to AI and machine learning development.

Marc Spieler, Global Energy Director for NVIDIA, will be amongst the speakers featured. "We look forward to joining the AIIC in their efforts to educate the industry on the benefits of accelerated computing and AI through their digital, AI-enabled oilfield and events such as Evolve 2021," said Spieler.

Recently, NVIDIA and VAST Storage collaborated to provide the AIIC and UofH with a NVIDIA DGX system, an advanced AI computer that can process huge datasets and train AI models in a fraction of the time compared to traditional infrastructure, with VAST Universal Storage providing the high-performance storage.

Kris Skrinak, Leader of Machine Learning for AWS, has been actively working with the group for the past 3 years.

"I'm a strong advocate of what the AI Consortium has been doing to support industry and academia collaboration and glad to be a part of its efforts," said Skrinak.

Joining these leading technology companies will be presenters from organizations actively using AI, including Guillermo Romero, Manufacturing Manager at Vallourec, and Jay Gorajia, Director of Global Services for Siemens Digital Industries Software.

"I'm honored to be a part of this unique event and to be a trustee of the consortium," said Gorajia. "The work we're doing is helping pave the road for future organizations to take their AI journey successfully."

Dr. Anthony Ambler, Dean of the College of Technology, and Konrad Konarski, AIIC Chairperson, have been key players in bringing Evolve 2021 to life.

"Collaborating with the AIIC has helped enhance our ability to provide hands-on AI skills and experience to our students," said Dr. Ambler. "It's also extending a hand to the student and IT communities of greater Houston by sharing these successes and creating AI upskilling opportunities through this event."

"I'd like to extend a personal call-to-action to the oil & gas, retail, manufacturing and life sciences industries, as well as IT professionals and students, to attend Evolve 2021," Konarski said. "The collective ecosystem of the AIIC has set out to help break barriers of adoption of AI. This event is a great representation of that effort."

