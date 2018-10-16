Ai Media Group Awarded 50 Most Admired Companies

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ai Media Group has been recognized as one of the 50 Most Admired Companies of the Year 2018 by The Silicon Review. The boutique digital media agency located in New York City specializes in strategizing, implementing, analyzing, and optimizing all aspects of digital media campaigns and has been a recognized leader in the digital space since 2008.

Ai Media Group was founded by a group of like-minded professionals with a vision for the future of digital media. The agency utilizes their patented technology to see the entire consumer journey from inception to sale across all networks and devices in real-time. In a time of distrust throughout the agency world, Ai Media Group is bringing accountability and transparency to media buying.

This year the company celebrated their 10-year anniversary with many of the founding members still working for the company. Over the years, the company has grown considerably and so have their clients. Ai Media Group's CEO, Sergio Alvarez, attributes their success to focusing on what they excel at, "We learned that focusing on companies that had three main ingredients worked best – online commerce, call center or similar, and/or form submission."

Moving into the future, Ai Media Group does not plan on slowing down. They were recently backed by The Blackstone Group, as the first digital media agency under their umbrella, and are working towards a "2020 Vision" – a vision to have 200 companies under management by the year 2020.

