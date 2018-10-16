Ai Media Group Awared Top 10 AI Solution Provider

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ai Media Group has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Providers for 2018 by Education Technology Insights. The boutique digital media agency located in the heart of New York City specializes in strategizing, implementing, analyzing, and optimizing all aspects of digital media campaigns and has been a recognized leader in the digital space since 2008.

Ai Media Group has been extremely successful in providing outstanding digital solutions to education institutions. The agency's patented IP Capture technology allows them to see a prospective student's entire journey from research to application to enrollment – across all networks and all devices, over any period of time. Those enrollments are then tied back to geography, network, devices, and keywords for the most effective campaign optimization possible.

Today's higher education marketers are up against new challenges as enrollments are down, graduation rates are declining, and the cost of higher education continues to outpace inflation. The schools that are best able to leverage digital marketing expertise will have the best chance of success in this difficult period. Ai Media Group has worked with a diverse education clientele from online universities to massage schools, in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.

Ai Media Group's CEO and Founder, Sergio Alvarez, explains, "Our technology brings the transparency and articulation that the education sector needs to map the process of a prospective student being converted into a qualified lead." In this fast-changing environment, higher education institutions can't afford to have old-school marketing. Ai Media Group strengthens institutions' position online to drive greater enrollments.

Ai Media Group is a leading digital agency in New York City specializing in strategizing, implementing, analyzing, and optimizing all aspects of digital media campaigns using their patented technology. From inception to sale, across all networks and devices, Ai Media Group's patented technology shows the entire consumer journey bringing accountability and transparency to digital media buying. For more information on Ai Media Group, please contact info@aimediagroup.com or call 212-660-2400.

SOURCE Ai Media Group

Related Links

http://aimediagroup.com

