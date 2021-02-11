AI-Powered Audio Splitter LALAL.AI Adds the Free Package

BERLIN, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LALAL.AI, an online AI-based audio splitter, adds the Free plan in addition to three existing creator packages.

"With the new tier, users can split three audios and download the stems on their device absolutely free of charge," says Nikolay Pogorskiy, Lead Engineer.

Extract vocal and instrumental tracks from any audio

To activate the package, creators are required to log in with their email address.

After the update, the service is available in four tiers - Free, Lite, Professional and High Volume.

The LALAL.AI splitting service is designed for sound professionals, musicians, amateurs and music lovers.

The functionality of the Lalal.ai audio extracting tool is available online now.

