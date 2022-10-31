AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Size to Grow by USD 4.68 Billion, Vendors to Deploy Growth Strategies Such as Technological Innovations - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The AI-powered fleet-management software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovation to compete in the market. The market is currently at the growth stage and will grow at a high rate during the forecast period. The competition in the market is expected to intensify during the forecast period, with the entry of new vendors, technological innovations, and partnerships among vendors and service providers. The need for cost reduction and the adoption of technological advances will attract new entrants. The adoption of technological advances, such as embedded telematics systems, will help OEMs provide improved fleet management services.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026

The AI-powered fleet-management software market size is expected to grow by USD 4.68 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. Request a FREE PDF Sample Report

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

The AI-powered fleet-management software market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies Increasing investments in autonomous fleets as one of the prime reasons driving the AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next few years. However, factors such as data privacy issue may challenge market growth.

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

On-Premise: The on-premise segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. In an on-premise fleet management software, software and hardware are handled on the premises of an organization, which offers them more control over the system and data. This will drive the growth of the market in this segment during the forecast period.



Cloud

Geography

North America : North America will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of several global vendors, including Geotab Inc., Trimble Inc., and Omnitracs. The US is a key country for the AI-powered fleet-management software market in North America .

: will account for 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the presence of several global vendors, including Geotab Inc., Trimble Inc., and Omnitracs. The US is a key country for the AI-powered fleet-management software market in .

Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Download a FREE Sample Report

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market, including AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. are some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist AI-powered fleet-management software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the AI-powered fleet-management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the AI-powered fleet-management software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of AI-powered fleet-management software market vendors

Related Reports

AI Image Recognition Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Advances in the medical imaging field are driving the market. As the demand for medical imaging systems grows, there will be a simultaneous increase in the demand for medical image analysis software. Medical imaging is a vital part of the diagnostic process.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Construction Market by Solution and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing demand for data integration and visual analytics is driving the market growth. AI in construction allows real-time synthesizing of data to facilitate real-time analysis to monitor, transform, and deliver data. The key vendors are introducing AI-powered products to increase the AI capabilities of analytics.

AI-powered Fleet-management Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.04% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 4.68 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AnyConnect Pvt. Ltd., Azuga Inc., Fleet Complete, FleetCor Technologies Inc., Intelex Systems Pvt. Ltd., TrueLite Trace Inc., Geotab Inc., GoFleet Inc., Inseego Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MiX Telematics Ltd., Motive Technologies, NetraDyne Inc., Pegasus Transtech LLC, PowerFleet Inc., Samsara Inc., ThinAir Telematics, Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and VIA TECHNOLOGIES Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on On premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on On premise - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Fleet Complete

Exhibit 89: Fleet Complete - Overview



Exhibit 90: Fleet Complete - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Fleet Complete - Key offerings

10.4 FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 92: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: FleetCor Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Geotab Inc.

Exhibit 96: Geotab Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Geotab Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Geotab Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 99: Geotab Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 GoFleet Inc.

Exhibit 100: GoFleet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: GoFleet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: GoFleet Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Inseego Corp.

Exhibit 103: Inseego Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Inseego Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Inseego Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 106: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 107: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 MiX Telematics Ltd.

Exhibit 110: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 112: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 113: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: MiX Telematics Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 PowerFleet Inc.

Exhibit 115: PowerFleet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: PowerFleet Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: PowerFleet Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Trimble Inc.

Exhibit 118: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Verizon Communications Inc.

Exhibit 122: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 126: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 127: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 128: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 129: Research methodology



Exhibit 130: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 131: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 132: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio