AI Powered TONIK+ Launches On Both Coasts, Names Jamie Elden As President

The brainchild of Morgan Harris and Matt Emmerson, formerly of award-winning digital creative agency HYFN, TONIK+ identifies, validates, optimizes and amplifies new audiences through the use of their proprietary technology, TONIK+ Recommendation Engine (TRE). TRE programmatically finds new audiences for brands and remixes video content based on data-backed user consumption and engagement.

"Excited doesn't begin to describe how I feel about adding Jamie to the TONIK+ executive team," says Harris, CEO. "Jamie's success of growing businesses and brands through the creation of original and branded storytelling has elevated his profile to one of today's leading brand experts on digital content development in both the entertainment and advertising industries."

"There couldn't be a better time to join TONIK+ in today's market where traditional ways of creating content is constantly evolving and where data and predictive analytics are allowing brands, studios and TV networks to produce more content that resonates to audiences at scale," says Elden. "I'm excited to showcase TONIK+ robust offerings to many brands and continue working with and guiding them on their journey."

TONIK+ uses actual user consumption patterns to produce scalable content. "In 2019, brands are expected to spend $129 billion in digital ad spending, with traditional platforms of print, radio, and OOH declining double digits; however, TV still remains strong YOY and, when partnered with informed social strategies, it becomes highly rewarding for brands," Elden says. "With this growth, now is the time for brands to double down on digital and social strategies to reach new audiences."

Elden most recently served as CCO at Civic Entertainment, where he led programming and content for the Seacrest Global Agency, working on brands such as Ford, Turner, and A&E Networks. He previously held positions at Media General Company where he was CRO and Head of Entertainment. He was part of the acquisition team, bringing Federated Media, HYFN, and BiteSize TV in house, and building out its influencer, social and programming divisions. During his time at Media General, Elden developed and grew the sales and content strategies, reaching over 100 million social followers, and delivered award-winning content programs for today's leading brands.

TONIK+ utilizes its predictive data and cultural insights platform to evaluate how a brand looks at its creative and how it can increase engagement with consumers who are most relevant to the messaging to maximize meaningfulness. This is achieved through proprietary machine learning algorithms, AI-driven insights, sophisticated A/B testing, and optimization, which guarantees brands and marketers achieve creative success.

