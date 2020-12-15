a.i. solutions Celebrates 25 Years of Providing Mission Engineering Services and Products Enabling Access to Space

LANHAM, Md., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- a.i. solutions has reached an exciting milestone, celebrating 25 years of serving American defense and civilian space agencies and the commercial space market as a provider of proven mission engineering and technology services and products used to enable uninterrupted and reliable access to space.

In 1996, a.i. solutions opened its doors as a small contingent of experts in orbital mechanics and flight dynamics. The following year, it introduced FreeFlyer®,a commercial, off-the-shelf astrodynamics software for space mission analysis and operations, which catapulted the business from the starting blocks. Over the next few years, the company steadily grew to include offering its expertise in the launch services and missile defense arenas, as well as opening offices in Cape Canaveral, FL, Huntsville, AL, and Colorado Springs, CO. In 2015, a.i. solutions was awarded two major prime contracts and opened its fifth office in Houston, TX. Today, the company now provides its mission engineering and technology and mission services capabilities to numerous programs and agencies including NASA GSFC, NASA KSC, NASA JSC, Missile Defense Agency, US Air Force, US Space Force, and the US Army. a.i. solutions also has received several awards, including the 2010 and 2014 NASA Agency Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year and the 2018 NASA Agency Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year.

"Since we launched in 1996, our goal has always been to exceed customer expectations," said Bob Sperling, President and CEO of a.i. solutions. "Reaching this 25-year milestone proves that we have an outstanding product and a remarkable, dedicated team that collectively deliver results. I am extremely proud of what got us here and where we are heading in the future."

a.i. solutions launches into the next 25 years with a brand that places your mission at the center of the company's Core4 values — Customer. Team. Company. Self. No matter how challenging the mission may be, it is accepted as their focus so you can explore. a.i. solutions is committed to helping you achieve your mission every day, whether here on the ground, in Earth's orbit, or in the future of deep space exploration — Your Mission Accepted.

Founded in 1996, a.i. solutions is a provider of innovative mission-critical products and services that enable uninterrupted and reliable access to space. a.i. solutions' services and products span mission engineering and technology, missile defense systems assurance, launch services, FreeFlyer®astrodynamics software, and other customizable space software applications. For additional information, please visit ai-solutions.com and check out @ai_sol on Twitter.

