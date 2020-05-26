AI Training Dataset Market Size Worth $4.8 Billion by 2027 | CAGR: 22.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI training dataset market size is expected to reach USD 4.8 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 22.5%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The artificial intelligence technology is proliferating. As organizations are transitioning towards automation, the demand for technology is rising. The technology has provided unprecedented advances across various industry verticals, including marketing, healthcare, logistics, transportation, and many others. The benefits of integrating the technology across various operations of the organizations have outweighed its costs, thereby driving adoption.

Key suggestions from the report:

Increasing creation of synthetic training data for unsupervised and supervised training of machine learning algorithm is driving the adoption of datasets by organizations thereby catalyzing market growth

The image/video segment is expected to portray high growth rate of more than 25.0% over the projected period

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the substantial adoption of AI technology

The key players in the market areGoogle, LLC (Kaggle); Appen Limited; Cogito Tech LLC; Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Microsoft Corporation; Scale AI; Inc.; Samasource Inc.; Alegion; and Deep Vision Data.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "AI Training Dataset Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Text, Image/Video, Audio), By Vertical (IT, Automotive, Government, Healthcare, BFSI), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/ai-training-dataset-market

Due to the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence technology, the need for training sets is rising exponentially. To make the technology more versatile and accurate with its predictions, a wide number of companies are entering the market space by releasing various datasets operating across various use cases to train the machine learning algorithm. Such factors are substantially contributing to market growth.

Factors such as cultivation of new high-quality datasets to speed up the development of AI technology and deliver accurate results are driving the market. For instance, in January 2019, IBM Corporation, a technology company, announced the release of a new dataset that comprises of 1.0 million images of faces. This dataset was released with an aim to help developers to train their face recognition systems supported by artificial intelligence technology with diverse dataset. In addition, it will help developers to increase the accuracy of face identification.

Grand View Research has segmented the global AI training dataset market based on type, vertical, and region:

AI Training Dataset Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Text



Image/Video



Audio

AI Training Dataset Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

IT



Automotive



Government



Healthcare



BFSI



Retail & E-commerce



Others

AI Training Dataset Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

