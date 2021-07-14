AIA Florida/Caribbean Region Celebrates Award-Winning Work

ORLANDO, Fla., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects will celebrate work from the utilitarian to the sublime at its annual AIA Florida/Caribbean Region Design & Honor Awards on July 17 at the Hilton Bonnet Creek in Orlando.

The Design Awards, judged by a jury based in New York City and including members of the faculty of The Cooper Union, recognizes the work of 24 firms and architects from Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Honor Awards recognize the work of AIA members who embody the ideals of the American Institute of Architects both professionally and in their community.

"This is aspirational work," said AIA Florida President Ignacio J. Reyes, AIA, NCARB. "The people that will be on stage are the best in the region and we're honored to celebrate these architects and their projects."

The winners are:

Bonita Springs

The Suwyn Early Learning Center at the Bonita Springs YMCA, Hall Darling Design Studio, merit Award of Excellence for New Work.

Bowling Green

Streamsong Black, Alfonso Architects, merit Award of Excellence for New Work.

Fort Lauderdale

Fast Forward Fort Lauderdale Design and Construction Manual for a Sustainable and Resilient Community and Cohesive Public Realm, Brooks + Scarpa, KEITH, honor award for Unbuilt.

Floreana Nail Spa, Glenda Puente Architect, honor Award of Excellence for Interiors.

Tarpon Bend Residence, [STRANG] Design, citation Award of Excellence for New Work.

John Sandell, Assoc. AIA, Object Award and William G. McMinn, FAIA, Award for Outstanding Architectural Education Contributions.

Gainesville

AIA Gainesville, Anthony "Tony" Pullara Chapter Award.

Lake Mary

Corporate Headquarters, Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, merit Award of Excellence for Interiors.

Leesburg

Historic Mote Morris House, KMF Architects, citation Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation & Restoration.

Miami-Dade County

Casa 640, Glenda Puente Architect, citation award for Unbuilt.

unPLANningMIAMI: A Transformative Design Framework for Strategic Decline and Resettlement of South Florida from the Effects of Sea-Level Rise and Climate Change, Brooks + Scarpa, merit Theoretical & Research Award Professional.

University of Miami Lakeside Village, ArquitectonicaGEO, citation Award of Excellence, Sustainability.

800 Lincoln Road, Touzet Studio, citation Award of Excellence for Renovations & Additions.

Luminaire Showroom Addition, MATEU Architecture Inc., citation Award of Excellence for Renovations & Additions.

723 Lincoln Lane North, Shulman + Associates (design architect) and Wolfberg Alvarez & Partners (architect of record), merit Award of Excellence for New Work.

Naples

Holocaust Museum and Cohen Education Center, David Corban Architects, citation Award of Excellence for Interiors.

Orlando

The Mennello Museum of American Art, Brooks + Scarpa, KMF Architects, merit award for Unbuilt.

Historic Leu House, KMF Architects, merit Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation & Restoration.

Briana Johnson, Assoc. AIA, Associate of the Year.

AIA Orlando, Anthony "Tony" Pullara Chapter Award.

Scott Nichols, CPSM, the Bob Graham Architectural Awareness Award.

Ronok Nichols, AIA, the Silver Medal, the Hillard T. Smith Community Service Award.

Palm Beach County

Project Hope: A Trauma-Informed Recovery Center, birse/thomas, citation award for Unbuilt.

Richard Logan, AIA, the Gold Medal.

Puerto Rico

Acacia Resilient House, Marvel Marchand Architects, merit award for Unbuilt.

San Jose Church Restoration, Jorge Rigau Arquitectos PSC, honor award for Masonry.

Revisiting Old Technologies for New Construction: Hydraulic Mosaics and Concrete Block in the Spanish Caribbean, Beatriz del Cueto, FAIA, citation Theoretical & Research Award Professional.

Belleza Desnuda: A Conservation Assessment of the Concrete Exterior of Henry Klumb's Parroquia Nuestra Señora del Carmen in Cataño, Puerto Rico, Hector Berdecia-Hernandez, Assoc. AIA, merit Theoretical & Research Award Student.

Casa Flores, Fuster + Architects, honor Award of Excellence for New Work.

Santa Monica Condominium, Marvel Marchand Architects on behalf of Reed Torres Beauchamp Marvel, Test of Time Award.

St. Petersburg

The New St. Pete Pier, ASD|SKY Architects and Rogers Partners, merit Award of Excellence for New Work.

Santa Rosa Beach

Dune Lakes Elementary School, DAG Architects, citation Award of Excellence for New Work.

Sarasota

Sarasota Municipal Auditorium, SOLSTICE Architecture and Planning, merit Award of Excellence for Historic Preservation & Restoration.

Rosemary Square, SOLSTICE Architecture and Planning, citation Award of Excellence for New Work.

Tampa

EWI Construction, Builder of the Year.

AIA Florida/Caribbean Region's Design & Honor Awards program encourages excellence in architecture, elevates the public awareness of good design and recognizes those architects whose work enriches our communities and architecture at large.

The Florida Association of the American Institute of Architects, headquartered in Tallahassee, represents the interests of more than 3,900 members in Florida and the Caribbean. Members adhere to a code of ethics and professional conduct that assures the client, the public and colleagues of an AIA-member architect's dedication to the highest standards in professional practice.

