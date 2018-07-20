AIA Ohio Announces 2018 Ohio Design Award Winners

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AIA Ohio has unveiled its 2018 Ohio Design Honor Award winners. The regional society of the American Institute of Architects recognized the winners at the AIA Ohio 2018 Convention in early October.

Each year, AIA Ohio spotlights distinctive projects designed by Ohio architects with the AIA Ohio Design Awards, chosen by a jury of exceptional and noteworthy peers from the field of architecture. This year's jury chair was renowned New York architect Chris Sharples from SHoP Architects.

The AIA Ohio Design Awards program honors the best of Ohio architecture by awarding projects that show attention to high quality design, performance and commitment to AIA's 10 principles of livable communities.

In the category of Newly Completed Buildings, Additions, Remodelings, Renovations, Restorations, this year's winners included:

Kipp School Columbus . This charter school campus designed by Moody Nolan, Inc., features airy and sunlit spaces contributing to an energizing environment for learning.

GBX Group. Vocon designed an office space with new glass and metal insertions, providing an interesting contrast between the brick and wood structure of the existing historical structure.

Middle West Spirits. This renovation project from Jonathan Barnes Architecture and Design celebrates the interesting distillery typology with raw, clean, industrial detailing.

Griffin Music Venue & Amphitheater. Submitted by DLR Group and Westlake Reed Leskosky , this project in the Murphy Arts District of El Dorado, Arkansas , is a successful adaptive reuse of an automobile building into a music venue with bar and restaurant.

The Otto M. Budig Theater. This GBBN project for the Cincinnati Shakespeare Company emphasizes a blurring between interior and exterior at the lobby.

Columbus Metropolitan Library Shepard Branch. Moody Nolan, Inc.'s design follows a community gateway concept, providing connectivity and views from within the library.

In the category of Interior Projects, winners included:

Doner-D313. Vocon's project in Detroit, Michigan , successfully adapted a narrow office plate into a flexible and engaging workplace.

Forest City Enterprises. Located in Cleveland , Vocon's clean and carefully considered office space project includes shared and collaboration spaces and emphasizes connectivity.

Richard Fleischman + Partners Architects, Inc. was also awarded the 25 Year Award for its Ohio Aerospace Institute Building, completed in 1993.

SOURCE AIA Ohio