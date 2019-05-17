AIAA Foundation Announces $1 Million Commitment from Boeing

"AIAA and its members have advanced aerospace research, technology, policy and education, resulting in a stronger industry that's well positioned for ongoing growth. Working together, we must continue investing in education to grow the next generation of technical talent," said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO. "Through Boeing's contribution, we're helping more students gain the knowledge and skills necessary for a career in the aerospace industry."

"The AIAA Foundation is so grateful to Boeing and for Dennis Muilenburg's leadership for this incredibly generous $1 million gift," said AIAA Foundation Chair James "Jim" Maser. "By making an investment in the student programs, scholarships, conferences and competitions, Boeing is inspiring and supporting the next generation of aerospace professionals, and challenging others to do the same."

Muilenburg announced the donation at the induction ceremony for the 2019 class of AIAA Honorary Fellows and Fellows, where he received AIAA's highest distinction of Honorary Fellow.

Boeing Chief Technology Officer Greg Hyslop and retired Boeing employees Mostafa Rassaian and James Vasatka were also inducted as AIAA Fellows, a designation recognizing notable contributions to the arts, sciences or technology of aeronautics and astronautics.

More than 1,000 Boeing employees are AIAA members, including a cohort of 12 current AIAA Fellows.

About AIAA

The American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) is nearly 30,000 engineers and scientists, and 95 corporate members, from 85 countries who are dedicated to advancing the global aerospace profession. The world's largest and most influential aerospace technical society, the Institute convenes forums; publishes books, technical journals, and Aerospace America; hosts a collection of 160,000 technical papers; develops and maintains standards; honors and celebrates achievement; and advocates on policy issues. AIAA serves aerospace professionals around the world—who are shaping the future of aerospace—by providing the tools, insights, and collaborative exchanges to advance the state of the art in engineering and science for aviation, space, and defense. For more information, visit www.aiaa.org, or follow us on Twitter @AIAA.

About AIAA Foundation

Founded in 1996, the AIAA Foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt educational organization committed to offering a wealth of resources that support students and educators at both the K-12 and university level. Efforts include K-12 STEM education programs including classroom grants and hands-on activities, college scholarships, design competitions, student conferences and recognition awards. For more information and to make a donation to the AIAA Foundation, please visit www.aiaa.org/foundation/.

About Boeing

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As the top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries.

Boeing employs more than 150,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.

