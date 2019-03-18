CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC's GPU server SB401-VG has passed testing and benchmarking with Bitfusion virtualization software and delivered near-native GPU performance while performing broad-scale of virtualization features.

AIC GPU server delivered NVIDIA accelerated compute with notable advantages:

AIC Announcing Elastic GPU Servers Supporting Bitfusion Virtualization Platform

Flexible storage solution from SAS/SATA to NVMe

Highly configurable for the high-performance workloads

Cutting edge technology with Intel® Scalable Processor and up to 3TB of DDR4 memory (Cascade Lake & AEP DIMM )

GPUs are deployed at scale in ML/AI infrastructure and are serving broad set of workloads. However, the new breed of GPU servers are being used as CPU servers were used 15 years ago – bare-metal, without ability to share GPUs, with no virtualization and with no ability to sub-segment GPUs to virtual GPUs.

With the Bitfusion virtualization software, AIC can deliver Elastic GPUs in public and private data centers. AIC servers can be configured as one common GPU pool and allow any AI workload (be it a container, VM, bare metal or other) to remotely attach (over Ethernet), on-demand and in real-time to any number of GPUs or virtual GPUs. Essentially, creating GPU attached network (JBOG – J ust B unch O f G PUs) very much like storage attached network. With Bitfusion AI/ML virtualization technology, GPU resources can scale-out, creating consumption based ML/AI infrastructure.

AIC will demonstrate Elastic GPU server in the 2019 GPU Technology Conference (GTC) – Booth 530 held at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA from March 17th to March 21th.

