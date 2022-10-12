AIC Expands Its Mainstream Server Portfolio By Launching Four New Server Systems

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today announced the addition of four new models to its mainstream server product family. The new servers are compact while providing great performances and flexibility.

AIC Mainstream Server Product Family

The newly launched servers (SB101-TU, SB102-TU, SB201-TU, SB202-TU), form factor ranging from 1U to 2U, are short in depth to address the growing market demands of space-sensitive applications. With the universal backplane design, the servers provide users HDDs/SSDs hybrid storage options, which break free the hardware limitations and allow users to flexibly install NVMe/SAS/SATA drives according to real needs. Powered by 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors in dual socket configurations, the new servers not only support PCIe Gen 4 which doubled the bandwidth to provide up to 32 Gb/s data transmitting but also on-board with Intel® FPGA general purpose I/O chip which enable the servers to be accelerators-optimized and are ideal to run the most demanding data applications. By integrating the features of 3rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors technologies with AIC unique storage hardware infrastructures, the newly launched AIC mainstream servers provide a balance of performance, capacity, and cost.

"Users from enterprises and data centers are requiring infrastructures to have better performances and flexible storage capacities nowadays," said Michael Liang, CEO and president of AIC. "Combining 3 rd Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and AIC signature storage server design, I am certain our expanded mainstream server portfolio can support users to build wide range of applications from enterprise storage, HPC, financial to cloud data centers."

AIC will showcase the new servers at Japan IT Week Autumn, Booth No. 37-54, held at the Makuhari Messe, Chiba, Japan, from October 26th to 28th ; and at the Supercomputing 2022 (SC22), Booth No. 832, held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, Texas, USA from November 14th to 17th .

About AIC Inc.

AIC is a leading provider of both standard OTS (off-the-shelf) and OEM/ODM server and storage solutions. With expert in-house design, manufacturing and validation capabilities, AIC's products are highly flexible and configurable to any form factor, standard or custom. AIC leads the industry with 25+ years of experience in mechanical, electronic, system-level engineering as well as a dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction. For more information, visit https://www.aicipc.com

