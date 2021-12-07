AIC Hotel Group and HyperX to Debut First HyperX Gaming Lounge in Mexico at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya

The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya, brought to life by the nation's leading promotional partnership agency, Connection, is a dynamic interactive lounge concept for resort guests and a true gamer's paradise. Featuring high-performance gaming PCs, popular gaming consoles, a VR station, and the latest HyperX products, that offers an enhanced experience for any type of gamer. Embodying the HyperX "We're All Gamers" spirit, the true gamer's paradise offers an inclusive space for all to meet, interact, and play their favorite games.

"The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya brings unique value to the guest experience at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya that goes beyond just catering to kids and teens," said Frank Maduro, vice president of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "The world of gaming and Esports has grown exponentially in the last few years, and we are thrilled to be ahead of the curve in our industry.

"We're excited to co-create a gaming experience that can be personalized for leisure travelers, with a great product and service partner in the tourism industry," said Wendy Lecot, head of strategic alliances at HyperX. "The HyperX experience at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya gives gaming tourists of all ages an on-site gaming escape that is fun and relaxing."

The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya will be the first venue for gaming-centric events and tournaments at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The dedicated space is ideal for hosting special appearances and extending travel invitations to the gaming industry's best of the best, including HyperX personalities and influencers from around the globe. Inspired by a futuristic environment with simple and geometric elements, the new entertainment space was designed, built, and fine-tuned with the gamer in mind — setting the mood for a fully immersive gaming experience.

The HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya features a variety of HyperX peripherals including Cloud Orbit S Gaming Headset with 3D audio technology, HyperX CloudX Stinger Core™ Gaming Headset, the perfect entry-level headset for the Xbox gamer, HyperX Alloy Origins™ Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, a compact, sturdy keyboard featuring custom-designed HyperX mechanical switches, HyperX Pulsefire Surge™ RGB Gaming Mouse with pinpoint accuracy and HyperX™ Fury S Pro Gaming Mouse Pads for a proper gaming surface.

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya offers experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy, such as The Kids Club, adults-only Heaven Lounge, Rockaway Bay Water Park, and now introducing the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya. Children under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult or present a signed consent form.

For additional information on the HyperX Gaming Lounge Riviera Maya, visit https://www.hardrockhotels.com/riviera-maya/hyperx.aspx.

To book your stay, visit https://www.hardrockhotels.com/riviera-maya/.

Access to additional assets and visuals can be found https://allinclusive.mediavalet.com/galleries/7bcf6bee-3d9f-4a1c-a311-1dd7d230d04f_0b17eb63-cdda-4548-8eaf-6ef9a814734f-ExternalUser

About AIC Hotel Group

AIC Hotel Group is exclusively contracted by RCD Hotels to spearhead the sales and marketing efforts for luxury hotel properties in the U.S., including Eden Roc Miami Beach, Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, and Nobu Hotel Chicago as well as throughout Mexico and the Caribbean, including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana (the world's first all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel), Hard Rock Hotel Cancun, Hard Rock Hotel Vallarta, Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya, Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, and UNICO 20 ̊87 ̊Hotel Riviera Maya, the first of a new luxury all-inclusive concept. For additional information, visit http://www.aichotelgroup.com .

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 67 countries spanning 249 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes, designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal and named the top performing hotel brand in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the third consecutive year. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About HyperX

For 18 years, HyperX's mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of "WE'RE ALL GAMERS," HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperxgaming.com .

About HP

HP Inc. creates technology that makes life better for everyone, everywhere. Through our product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions, we engineer experiences that amaze. More information about HP Inc. is available at http://www.hp.com .

About Alliance Connection

Alliance Connection is an award-winning full-service marketing agency that works with travel brands to shape, mold, and pioneer the travel industry. For nearly a decade, they have been driving awareness and bookings through strategic marketing partnerships and powerful brand interactions across a highly selective portfolio of brands, media, and influencers that connect, capture, and influence travelers across the U.S. For more information please visit: www.allianceconnection.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc.in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.

SOURCE AIC Hotel Group

Related Links

aichotelgroup.com

