AIC Named North American Distributor Of Organic Rice, Organic Brown Rice And Organic Pumpkin Seed Proteins

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Darren J. Birkelbach, President, AIC, announced that the company, a subsidiary of LLB Specialties, is now the North American distributor of Organic Rice Protein, Organic Brown Rice Protein and Organic Pumpkin Seed Protein, manufactured by Panjin Hetian Food Co., Ltd, located in Panjin City, China.

Mr. Birkelbach says "AIC is proud to announce our appointment as the distribution partner for Panjin Hetian's Organic offerings of Rice, Brown Rice and Pumpkin Seed Proteins. Distribution authorization includes the United States, Canada and Mexico. Adding these plant proteins to our growing specialty product portfolio allows us to cater to our growing customer base in the vegan and organic food/nutrition markets."

These Panjin Hetian products are manufactured in a BRC Certified facility, and are USDA Organic Certified by IBD.

Karen Yang, Director Panjin Hetian Food Co. Ltd comments, "Panjin Hetian Food Co. Ltd is excited to bring its portfolio of organic plant proteins to the North American marketplace in partnership with AIC. We are thrilled to partner with such an organization, with their vast distribution and warehousing network servicing the United States, Canada, and Mexico. AIC has a very strong Quality and Regulatory focus which allows their customers to know they only partner with quality manufacturers like us!"

Mr. Birkelbach concludes, "We continue to see a rising trend in the demand for vegan proteins, as well as Organic-certified food and nutrition ingredients. The addition of organic rice, brown rice and pumpkin seed proteins to AIC's current plant protein product offering allows us to provide our customers these sought-after ingredients for their vegan, organic food and nutritional product clients."

About American International Chemical ("AIC")

AIC is an ISO-Registered specialty chemical and ingredient sales and marketing company serving the North American market since 1972. AIC's success is built on long-term partnerships with global manufacturers, allowing the company to provide its customers with consistent sources of quality specialty chemicals and ingredients. AIC serves customers in attractive end markets including biotechnology, food & beverage, nutraceutical, personal care, pharmaceutical and specialty industrial. With annual revenues of over $100 million and approximately 100 employees across North America, AIC is a well-respected and well-established company with significant growth potential.

