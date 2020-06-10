aicas Software Accelerates Connected and Autonomous Transportation

KARLSRUHE, Germany, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aicas GmbH modular software solutions today announced they have simplified the development of intelligent transportation products and services for OEMs by integrating with the BlackBerry QNX Software Development Platform (SDP). As a result, embedded software developers can now bring full-featured software stacks to market faster.

aicas' middleware solutions provide the intelligent connectivity for nearly 20 million devices and are relied on by the auto industry as an integral layer of software stacks for infotainment, telematics and more. As intelligent transportation solutions proliferate, customers are increasingly selecting aicas' solutions and can now benefit from this greater interoperability and flexibility.

"BlackBerry QNX and aicas have a long history of serving the automotive industry. We are pleased that aicas is now able to provide the auto industry with a pre-integrated version of their Jamaica frameworks," said Grant Courville, vice-president of product management and strategy at BlackBerry QNX. "This pre-integration provides the building blocks for innovative in-vehicle systems and cloud connectivity that today's forward looking automakers need."

aicas embedded software solutions enable developers to tap into realtime capabilities, including critical applications for connected, semi- and fully-autonomous vehicles. A typical application may feature BlackBerry QNX powered ECU and the aicas Jamaica frameworks together enabling simultaneous management and over-the-air software (OTA) updates.

"Our modular integrations with platforms such as BlackBerry QNX enable developers to bring software-defined functions and services to market faster, and with longer lifetime control and lower total cost of ownership," said Dr. James J. Hunt, CTO of aicas.

Half of the top 10 automakers rely on aicas' Java and OSGi standards-based products to enable faster development of intelligent transportation solutions, secure and reliable performance, and flexibility to meet requirements or workloads.

About aicas

aicas provides the embedded software solutions that empower millions of connected devices and vehicles for the largest automotive and industrial companies. Based in Karlsruhe, Germany, aicas serves customers from European and North American offices. For more information visit www.aicas.com

