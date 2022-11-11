AIC's New Edge Server Platform Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors Will Make a Debut at SC22

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AIC Inc., (from now on referred to as "AIC"), a leading provider in enterprise storage and server solutions, today revealed its new edge server appliance powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors (codename Genoa). The new server, EB202-CP, is designed to deliver superior performance in a compact size while offering excellent cost efficiency. Combined with the 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, EB202-CP is expected to drive the innovations in AI, training simulation, autonomous vehicles and edge applications. AIC will showcase EB202-CP at SC22 expo from November 14th to 17th, 2022.

AIC EB202-CP is a 2U rackmount server with 22 inches in depth. It supports eight E1.S/ E3.S or U.2 SSDs which are front-serviceable and hot-swappable. The E1.S/ E3.S drives are Enterprise and Datacenter SSD Form Factor (EDSFF) that enables EB202-CP to provide high-density all-flash NVMe for half petabyte storage capabilities and enhance IOPS and space utilization. EB202-CP has great expansion functionality and supports up to two double-stack GPU or accelerator cards, two FHHL/HHHL PCIe 5.0 cards and an OCP 3.0 card. Based on AIC server board Capella, EB202-CP supports single 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processor and eight DDR5 DIMMs. The 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, built on "Zen 4" architecture, are optimized for general-purpose workloads across enterprise, cloud and edge. This new generation of AMD EPYC™ features the world's highest-performing x86 processor, PCIe 5.0 ready, and enables low TCO. It also delivers leadership energy efficiency as well as state-of-the-art security features.

"We are excited to bring our new edge server EB202-CP to SC22," said Michael Liang, President and CEO of AIC. "By leveraging features of 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors, EB202-CP is well suited for edge and AI applications which require greater processing performance and within the most efficient, space-saving format. EB202-CP is the solution for the tough environment by combining our outstanding product designs and the leading technologies of new generation of AMD EPYC™".

AIC will showcase EB202-CP at SC22 together with other innovative technologies including a 2U 4-node hyper-converged storage server; a 2U 24-bay U.2 NVMe JBOF, and 5U PCIe 4.0 JBOX. Visit AIC booth No.832 at SC22 expo, November 14th – 17th 2022, in Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, Dallas, Texas.

For complete information on EB202-CP, visit: https://www.aicipc.com/en/productdetail/51394.

