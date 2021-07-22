AIDA Cruises expands cruise program with new voyages with AIDAprima and AIDAblu

ROSTOCK, Germany, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises today announced it will expand its vacation program with new cruises during the fall/winter season 2021-2022, offering travelers a broad range of vacation options.

There is good news for all Northern Europe fans: AIDAprima will expand its season in Hamburg and will call at various destinations in Western Europe as of Oct. 30, 2021, to April 2022.

After the end of the Greece season, AIDAblu will be deployed in the Canary Islands from November until the end of December 2021. At the beginning of 2022, AIDAblu sets course for the Mediterranean, offering seven-day cruises from Palma de Mallorca in January and February. From the end of February 2022, Civitavecchia will be the start and destination port for voyages to beautiful metropolises in Italy, followed by fascinating roundtrips from Corfu through the archipelago of ancient Greece, starting in April 2022.

AIDA Cruises will shortly announce its complete holiday program for the fall/winter season 2021-2022.

Due to the new travel offers and ongoing travel restrictions in several regions of the world, some cruises with AIDAmira, AIDAvita, AIDAdiva, AIDAnova, AIDAluna, AIDAbella, AIDAaura, AIDAprima and AIDAblu between August 2021 and April 2022 cannot take place as originally planned or have to be adjusted.

Guests who were booked on impacted cruises and their travel advisors are being notified.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

Information and booking in the travel agency, in the AIDA customer center on

+49 (0) 381/20 27 07 07 or at www.aida.de.

SOURCE AIDA Cruises

