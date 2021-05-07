AIDA Cruises extends Canary Islands season through July

ROSTOCK, Germany, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIDA Cruises is extending AIDAperla's Canary Islands season through July, offering new dates for booking beginning May 7, 2021. The new voyages depart from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria on June 12, 19 and 26, 2021.

Currently, AIDAperla is successfully sailing on 7- and 14-day voyages around the Canary Islands. For many months, the Canary Islands have been one of the few vacation destinations in Europe with consistently low incidence levels. Thanks to the Spanish government's regulations for safe travel, which coincide with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, many AIDA guests have been able to enjoy relaxing holidays in the Canary Islands.

With AIDAblu starting on Greek cruises on May 23, 2021, and AIDAsol starting on May 22, 2021 in Germany, AIDA is able to offer its guests even more exciting destinations for their holiday.

Unfortunately, cruises in other destinations are not possible at the moment. Therefore, all other cruises with a departure date between May 18 and June 10, 2021, have to be cancelled.

AIDA is happy to offer affected guests to rebook to one of the Canary Islands, Greek voyages or cruises from Germany as well as a later voyage from AIDA's diverse offer.

With a testing strategy for guests and crew members already utilized on several cruises, it is AIDA's top priority for all guests to enjoy their vacation safely. The enhanced health and safety protocols -- tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV -- includes a mandatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for detecting viruses and bacteria before traveling, as well as regular health checks, social distance and hygiene rules, medical care including test capacities on board and other measures.

With the "AIDA promise," the cruise company offers guests more flexibility and security in planning. Generous booking options are part of AIDA's commitment to its guests, ranging from small down payments to free rebooking. The "AIDA promise" is included in the travel price for new bookings up to May 31, 2021 and applies to departures up to March. 31, 2022.

All cruises are carried out in compliance with AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, as well as applicable laws and regulations for infection protection. More information is available at www.aida.de/sichererurlaub.

All voyages from the AIDA cruise program can be booked through summer 2022 with a local travel professional, online at www.aida.de or through the AIDA customer center.

SOURCE AIDA Cruises