AIDA Cruises will sail to 20 countries and four continents on AIDAsol's new world cruise

ROSTOCK, Germany, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the great success of past world voyages, AIDA Cruises today announced that AIDAsol will sail its first world cruise in winter 2022-2023, a 117-day adventure that includes rounding Cape Horn and the Cape of Good Hope and visiting destinations such as Glacier Alley, Tierra del Fuego, Mauritius, Cape Town and New Year's Eve in Sydney. In addition to popular destinations, AIDAsol will make first-time port calls at Suva in Fiji, Nuku'alofa in the Polynesian Kingdom of Tonga, Mystery Island in Vanuatu, Île des Pins in New Caledonia and Geraldton in Australia.

From October 26, 2022, AIDAsol will call at 43 ports in 20 different countries on four continents, pass the International Date Line and cross the equator twice. From Hamburg, the ship will first set course for South America. After calls on the Canary Islands and the Cape Verde Islands, dream destinations such as Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Ushuaia and Chile await guests.

From there AIDAsol continues westward to Tahiti, Bora Bora, Tonga, Fiji, Vanuatu (Christmas), New Caledonia and Australia to Mauritius. Guests welcome the New Year against the magical backdrop of Sydney.

The last leg of the voyage takes guests aboard AIDAsol via La Reunion to South Africa and Namibia. On the way back to Europe, travellers visit Tenerife and Madeira. The voyage continues via Lisbon and Cherbourg/France, to Hamburg, where it ends on February 20, 2023.

In addition, three legs of the world cruise can be booked. The duration of the voyage varies between 30 and 48 days -- a perfect opportunity to fulfil the dream of a unique voyage in shorter stages. For example, AIDA guests can travel from Hamburg to San Antonio in 36 days, from San Antonio to Mauritius in 48 days or from Mauritius to Hamburg in 33 days.

The world cruise with AIDAsol as well as the partial routes can be booked from June 17, 2021, at travel agencies, at www.aida.de as well as at the AIDA Customer Center at 0381/ 20270707.

The originally planned world cruise with AIDAsol from October 2021 to February 2022 will be postponed. As an alternative, AIDA welcomes guests who had been booked on that cruise to rebook the world cruise from October 2022 to February 2023 with an attractive on-board credit.

