AiDot officially Joins the Connectivity Standards Alliance

Nov. 30, 2022 -- AiDot smart home, a smart home ecosystem brand, announced that it has officially joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance. AiDot will support the development and popularization of the matter standard protocol as an Alliance member in the future.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is a global organization of 550 companies working together to simplify and harmonize the Internet of Things (IoT) through technology standards, dedicated to creating, maintaining, and delivering open global standards for the IoT and the smart home.

"We are not only a smart home company, We have strategized to create a sustainable and open ecosystem of smart home full-life scenarios." Luke Lin, CEO of AiDot smart home, said, "By joining the Connectivity Standards Alliance, we will pay more attention to the support for the MATTER standard protocol and encourage our partners to adopt MATTER standards as well, working together to shape the future of the IoT and smart home and working together to grow and improve the world we live. That will align with AiDot's commitment to creating a smart living that go beyond smart.

Matter, the new smart home standard officially launched by the Connectivity Standards Alliance in October 2022, enables Matter-compliant IoT devices and ecosystems to communicate securely, removing interoperability barriers and ushering in a new era of innovation. It will mark the end of the smart home walled garden and provide a better experience for any manufacturer through a global, secure and open interoperability standard.

Some Matter-Certified AiDot product devices have already been released as pre-sales. As one of the first smart brand support the Matter protocol, users can experience Matter's interoperability, simplicity, and security through AiDot's matter-compatible products.

Current pre-sale products of AiDot are A19 and BR30 RGBTW smart bulbs which are available in more than 16 million colors and support color temperature adjustment from warm white to cool white (1800 - 6500K), and consumers can also enable the music rhythm function on the app, allowing the smart bulbs to change colors according to the rhythm of music automatically.

The music rhythm function of AiDot products is achieved through the control of multi-layer network protocols. Due to AiDot's unique technical advantages, it is possible to control the products Works with AiDot through the local network as a priority, achieving an instant synchronized effect with no delay for multiple light syncs music rhythm.

Consumers can also place the same or different pieces with AiDot's smart bulbs and smart strips, smart downlights, and smart table lamps in different locations in the space and then enjoy an asynchronous and colorful feast of lights by playing their favorite beats using the AiDot app's unique, completely time-delay-free spatial rhythm feature. It's a fantastic atmosphere and an ideal tool for large gatherings during festive seasons like Halloween and Christmas, where everyone can have a great time and an unforgettable experience.

AiDot will also launch more Matter versions of its smart devices. In addition to smart bulbs, others with smart lighting devices, plugs, sensors, humidifiers, and more. All these types of smart devices will support Matter.

AiDot has been deeply involved in the smart home field for a long time and aimed to link all smart home devices together for establishing a reliable, secure, and interoperable ecosystem. It aligns with the Matter standard's vision of building a world of seamless, borderless IoT smart home.

