AIFA Invites Demotech to Participate in March 2021 Annual Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demotech, Inc. has been invited to be part of the Rating Agency panel at the 2021 annual meeting of the Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA). Given corporate travel restrictions and other issues associated with COVID-19, the meeting will be virtual. Information can be found at AIFA Conference 2021 - AIFA (aifa-insurance.com).

The Rating Agency panel will be moderated by Paul Newsome, Managing Director, Piper Sandler & Co. Barry J. Koestler II, CFA, Chief Ratings Officer, will represent Demotech. According to Joe Petrelli, President and Co-founder, Demotech, Koestler is an ideal participant for the audience of AIFA. "Barry has more than 25 years of insurance focused analytical experience. In addition to coordinating the reviews and analyses of the more than 400 insurers that we formally follow, during his career Barry has reviewed thousands of business models and business plans including those prepared by InsurTechs. Those attending an AIFA event deserve to hear the observations of a seasoned professional who shares the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Scheduled for March 1 and 2, 2021, registrations are still being accepted.

The Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts (AIFA)

The Association of Insurance and Financial Analysts is a non-profit organization coordinated by volunteers from the insurance investment community. Their mission is to provide an annual conference forum to address the issues, challenges, and opportunities facing the P&C insurance, life insurance, reinsurance, and insurance brokerage industries. Visit www.aifa-insurance.com

Demotech, Inc.

Demotech, Inc. is a financial analysis firm specializing in evaluating the financial stability of independent, regional, and specialty insurers. Demotech's philosophy is to review and evaluate insurers based on their area of focus and execution of their business model rather than solely on financial size. Demotech reviews and rates more than 400 insurers operating in the US, more than 225 of these insurers are uniquely rated by Demotech. Visit www.demotech.com.

