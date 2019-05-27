AIHR, the Leading HR E-Learning Platform on People Analytics, Acquires Digital HR Tech

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy to Innovate HR (AIHR) and Digital HR Tech, the leading blog on Digital Human Resources and HR Technology, announced today that AIHR has acquired Digital HR Tech. From now on, Digital HR Tech will continue as AIHR Digital.

AIHR has been successfully offering world-class, online education programs for HR professionals for the past three years. The company is on a mission to make HR future-proof and help HR professionals who are committed to life-long learning to expand their skill set with relevant and in-demand skills.

Digital HR Tech is a leading online platform for HR professionals with high-quality articles and video content about the latest developments in HR tech, best practices and the future of work written by experts from all over the world. Through its Digital HR Academy, the company helps HR professionals prepare for the future of HR and advance their careers.

"Acquiring Digital HR Tech is the natural next step in the development of the Academy to Innovate HR," Erik van Vulpen, Co-Founder of AIHR said. "Both companies are on a mission to future-proof HR and equip HR professionals around the world with the necessary tools, knowledge and skills to do so."

"AIHR is disrupting the traditional classroom training that's still common when it comes to training HR professionals. By combining our resources, we will be able to create and distribute highly relevant online programs for HR professionals," said Neelie Verlinden, founder of Digital HR Tech explained. "Our online offerings are complementary since AIHR historically focused more on analytics while Digital HR Tech focused on broader digital skills. From now on, the Academy to Innovate HR will be a one-stop-shop for any HR professional wanting to expand their skills across the full HR spectrum."

Neelie will join the management team of AIHR as editor-in-chief of AIHR Digital.

About AIHR

The Academy to Innovate HR (AIHR; https://www.aihr.com) was founded in June 2016. At AIHR, it is our mission to make HR future-proof by offering world-class, online education programs available anywhere, anytime.

Any HR professional who is committed to life-long learning can expand their skill set with relevant and in-demand skills. AIHR is the place to learn the skills you need to advance your career and secure a job at the forefront of HR. The AIHR Academy and AIHR Analytics blog (https://www.analyticsinhr.com) attracted 1,000,000+ visitors combined in 2018.

About Digital HR Tech

Digital HR Tech (https://www.digitalhrtech.com/) is one of the largest HR blogs in the world, attracting 65,000 pageviews per month. The blog covers digital HR and HR technology-related topics.

For more information on the reasons behind this acquisition, read our in-depth explanation.

