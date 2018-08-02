AIIM Releases Latest Report on Automating Governance and Compliance, Sponsored by Fasoo

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fasoo, a leader in unstructured data solutions, has partnered with AIIM to sponsor their latest research report on Automating Governance and Compliance. The report focuses on the intersection between information governance, security, analytics and machine learning. AIIM explores how the environment in which organizations are looking at Information Governance is changing, and found that unstructured data is growing at exponential rates and organizations are challenged to keep pace. Some key topics and findings that were highlighted in the report include:

Document Classification & PII: Organizations plan to invest significantly in document classification to find value in their unstructured data.

Redundant, Obsolete, and Trivial (ROT): Organizations keep a lot of data that adds little business value and they have no solution to address it.

Information Security/Governance: Security issues rank high and governance and security should go hand in hand.

Fasoo helps you get and keep control of your unstructured data by automating processes and managing content. This allows your organization to work effectively and in compliance with all regulatory and corporate governance requirements.

To read the full report, please visit: https://en.fasoo.com/resources/aiim-report-automating-governance-and-compliance/

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security and enterprise document platforms that enable our customers to protect, control, trace, and analyze critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo has successfully retained our leadership position in the unstructured data security market by deploying enterprise-wide solutions for more than 1,300 organizations globally, securing more than 2.5 million users. Fasoo is seeing continuous improvement in our global position based on our unique technology, ongoing R&D, and strategic approach to our products' capabilities.

