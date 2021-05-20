AIkido Pharma Announces Phase 1 Data To Be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AIkido Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: AIKI) ("AIkido" or the "Company") today announced that Phase 1 testing data will be presented at the 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting June 4, 2021. The presentation of the data will be by Dr. Scott Tagawa, a Professor of Medicine & Urology at Weill Cornell Medicine and an AIkido Pharma Scientific Advisory Board member.

ASCO Presentation Details:

Title: "Phase I study of 225Ac-J591 for men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC)"

Tract: Genitourinary Cancer—Prostate, Testicular, and Penile

Presenter: Dr. Scott Tagawa MD, MS, FACP

Abstract Number: 5015

Date and Time: Available Starting June 4, 2021, 9:00 am (EST)

The Abstract from this study has been released on the ASCO Annual Meeting website (https://conferences.asco.org), a portion of which states: "PSMA-targeted alpha-emitter 225Ac utilizing intact antibody J591 is tolerable with early evidence of clinical activity. Based upon these results, a follow up study [NCT04506567] testing multiple and fractionated dosing of 225Ac-J591 is underway. Clinical trial information: NCT03276572 (https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/196409/abstract )

About AIkido Pharma Inc.

AIkido Pharma Inc. was initially formed in 1967 and is a biotechnology Company with a diverse portfolio of small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The Company's platform consists of patented technology from leading universities and researchers, and we are currently in the process of developing an innovative therapeutic drug platform through strong partnerships with world renowned educational institutions, including The University of Texas at Austin and University of Maryland at Baltimore. Our diverse pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer and prostate cancer. We are constantly seeking to grow our pipeline to treat unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company is also developing a broad-spectrum antiviral platform that may potentially inhibit replication of multiple viruses including Influenza virus, SARS-CoV (coronavirus), MERS-CoV, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

