A.I.M. Mutual Takes the Lead in Workers' Compensation Service Response

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A.I.M. Mutual emerged as one of the first insurers to adapt its service structure and roll out premium relief programs for businesses hardest hit by virus outbreaks and mandatory closures. The company provides workers' compensation insurance to more than 18,000 employers in New England.

As states now begin their gradual re-opening, A.I.M. Mutual plans to offer new, specialized programs for market segments, starting with the hospitality industry. Premium relief for policyholders has taken the form of deferred payments, extended plans, worker re-classifications and payroll adjustments, depending on the situation.

From the outset A.I.M. Mutual launched an integrated, highly responsive plan to reach all its stakeholders. With staff based remotely since mid-March, the company put new systems and procedures in place, ensuring that indemnity benefits and services to policyholders continued without interruption.

"We've been in a steady dialogue with the business and broker community throughout this crisis," said Michael Standing, President and CEO. "We use 'First we listen' as our tagline; it's the basis for our partnership. We heard what's needed right now in the workers' compensation space and responded."

From the outset, the priority has been on services to injured workers, Standing said, and the company took immediate steps to ensure claim management and medical care programs remained at the highest levels.

"Our claim consultants have been working virtually, utilizing our new telemedicine program where appropriate, and providing excellent case management care," he added.

At A.I.M. Mutual, workers' compensation services—deemed essential--have been fully operational, modified to reflect state guidelines and safety protocols for staff and policyholders. Premium audits and injury prevention consults are taking place by phone or virtually, while the certified wellness team makes stress and coping tools available for companies to share with their employees. Claim reporting is actively monitored, with adjusters providing full investigation.

"We understand sectors of the business community, companies we insure, are facing unprecedented challenges," Standing noted. "As their carrier, we're committed to doing the right thing. It's a partnership in the truest sense, and our policyholders can count on that."

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

Related Links

aimmutual.com

