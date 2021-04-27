Aimbridge Hospitality Bolsters Its Industry Leading Expertise With The Appointment Of Executive Vice President Of Revenue Strategy

Rubinacci brings a results-driven approach and a wealth of experience to the role including global oversight for one of the world's largest hospitality brands. He will establish efficiencies through strategy and automation while leveraging industry relationships to optimize channel mix and segmentation to grow revenue and share.

"We are pleased to have Andrew Rubinacci join our growing executive team," said Mike Deitemeyer, President & CEO, Aimbridge Hospitality. "A crucial component of our success is the continued investment in developing a cabinet of experts that is unmatched in our industry and Andrew is the perfect addition to this group."

Rubinacci, a 25-year veteran of the hospitality industry, most recently served as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer of Omni Hotels & Resorts. He joined Omni in 2018 as Senior Vice President, Revenue & Distribution and was instrumental in helping modernize revenue management, distribution, call centers and digital platforms, including bringing on best-in-class partners and evolving the brand's reporting to drive greater efficiencies and stronger business results. In 2019, he was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer where he oversaw all marketing, digital and loyalty.

Prior to Omni, Andrew was with IHG Hotels & Resorts for 16 years, notably as Senior Vice President of Revenue Management & Distribution for four years leading revenue and distribution strategies for all IHG channels globally. For three years, he was based in London as Vice President of Distribution Marketing & Revenue Management, managing channel distribution and revenue strategies for Europe, Middle East, and Africa for IHG's family of brands. IHG recognized Andrew throughout his tenure with a number of corporate awards, including the pinnacle IHG CEO Award–Executive of the Year. He was also the Vice President, Revenue Management, Reservations & Distribution at Meristar Hotels where he oversaw the corporate revenue management department for 277 hotels, 58,000+ units and $1.7 billion in revenue.

"Andrew will bring a competitive advantage to Aimbridge with his proven track record of developing industry leading approaches with unique strategies and use of data," said Andrew Jordan, Chief Marketing Officer, Aimbridge Hospitality. "His vision for proprietary innovation will continue to differentiate Aimbridge in the industry."

Rubinacci earned two bachelor's degrees in business administration, majoring in marketing and hospitality administration from Florida State University. Mr. Rubinacci previously served on the board of Worldres, the Hotel Electronic Distribution Network Association (HEDNA), Roomkey, FSU Hospitality School Advisory Board, and the advisory board of HSMAI's Revenue Management Special Interest Group.

Aimbridge Hospitality is a leading, multinational hospitality company offering best-in-class hotel management services across a broad spectrum of franchised branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers, and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge's premium portfolio represents approximately 1,500 properties in 49 states and 20 countries, inclusive of pipeline. With the most robust brand diversity in the industry, Aimbridge and its affiliates represent 84 lodging brands in the portfolio, in addition to more than 70 independent boutique/lifestyle hotels. As the world's largest third-party operator, Aimbridge is dedicated to its mission to leverage its scale to add value for owners and opportunities for associates better than any hospitality operator. Aligned with a concentrated focus, agility, and expertise for each vertical or hotel product category, Aimbridge drives market success for hotels and optimizes investment returns for owners. Aimbridge Hospitality is based in Plano, Texas, with additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Evolution Hospitality, Aimbridge's Lifestyle Division, is based in San Clemente, Calif. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality

Related Links

https://www.aimbridgehospitality.com

