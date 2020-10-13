Aimbridge Hospitality Continues Portfolio Growth with 16 Extended Stay America Properties

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the leading, global, third- party hotel management company , announces it has added 16 Extended Stay America properties to its growing portfolio . Aimbridge now manages 36 Extended Stay America properties, with more in the pipeline .

This portfolio of Extended Stay America properties has received $5 million of capital improvements in the last two years alone and will continue to receive capital improvements into the future from the new ownership group consisting of Lodging Advisory Group and ServiceStar Capital Management, LLC.

Lodging Advisory Group (LAG) will serve as the portfolio's asset manager. Founded in 2017, Lodging Advisory Group is focused on building a diversified portfolio of extended stay assets. LAG is led by former Value Place CEO, Dan Weber, and former WoodSpring Suites Chief Strategy Office, Tyler Brown. CEO Dan Weber says, "Our knowledge of and experience in the extended stay hotel space paired with Aimbridge Hospitality's deep operational expertise is a partnership that makes perfect sense."

Mike Deitemeyer, Global President of Aimbridge Hospitality, added, "At Aimbridge, we use our scale, deep understanding of extended stay properties and experience across each hospitality vertical to achieve success alongside our owners. Our extended stay team is excited to assume management of this exceptional collection of properties."

The increased demand for affordable properties with amenities such as kitchens with a full-sized refrigerator, dishwasher , and range makes Extended Stay America particularly attractive to travelers. The new Extended Stay America properties added to Aimbridge Hospitality's portfolio, with a total of 1,775 keys, are:

Extended Stay America West , Omaha, NE : 86 keys

, : 86 keys Extended Stay America Quivira Road , Overland Park, KS : 118 keys

Quivira , : 118 keys Extended Stay America Airport , Kansas City , MO: 108 keys

, , MO: 108 keys Extended Stay America South , Kansas City , MO: 119 keys

, , MO: 119 keys Extended Stay America Chandler , Phoenix , AZ: 101 keys

, , AZ: 101 keys Extended Stay America East , Wichita, KS : 73 keys

, : 73 keys Extended Stay America Rio Rancho , Albuquerque, NM : 101 keys

, : 101 keys Extended Stay America Airport , Albuquerque, NM : 122 keys

, : 122 keys Extended Stay America Nall Avenue , Overland Park, KS : 126 keys

Nall , : 126 keys Extended Stay America Shawnee Mission , Merriam, KS : 142 keys

, : 142 keys Extended Stay America Country Club Plaza, Kansas City , MO: 101 keys

Club Plaza, , MO: 101 keys Extended Stay America Tiffany Springs , Kansas City , MO: 89 keys

, , MO: 89 keys Extended Stay America East Chandler Avenue , Phoenix , AZ: 130 keys

, , AZ: 130 keys Extended Stay America Metcalf Avenue , Overland Park, KS : 133 keys

Metcalf , : 133 keys Extended Stay America 87 th Street , Lenexa, KS : 116 keys

87 , : 116 keys Extended Stay America , Rio Rancho, NM : 109 keys

For more information on Extended Stay America or to book a stay at one of these properties, visit: https://www.extendedstayamerica.com/ . For more on ServiceStar Capital Management, LLC, visit: http://servicestarcapital.com/ And for more on Lodging Advisory Group , LLC, visit: https://lodgingadvisory.com/ .

About Aimbridge Hospitality

Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third- party hotel management company operating branded full service , select service , luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers , and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019 , and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas , and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta , Calgary, Fargo, Puerto Rico , San Clemente, Toronto , and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division , Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam , Birmingham, Glasgow, and Moscow .

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.aimbridgehospitality.com/

