Aimbridge Hospitality Continues to Evolve and Leverage Expanded Scale to Add Value for Owners

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aimbridge Hospitality, the world's leading hotel management company, projects a strong 2020 following last year's merger with Interstate Hotels & Resorts. Aimbridge Hospitality now manages more than 1,400 branded and independent properties around the globe, and the 2020 pipeline continues the robust growth with a focus on adding resorts and expanding Aimbridge's Canadian and Caribbean presence.

"2019 was a year marked with growth and change for Aimbridge Hospitality, and we focused on leveraging our expanded scale to add value to our owners more than any other management company," said Dave Johnson, CEO of Aimbridge Hospitality.

Recent notable additions to the Aimbridge Hospitality management portfolio include:

The Westin Boston Waterfront , Massachusetts

Hilton Garden Inn Paris Orly Airport, France

Residence Inn Ghent , Belgium

Moxy Dublin City, Ireland

The Beeman Hotel, Dallas, Texas

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Palm Coast, Florida

Hampton Inn Cedar Rapids, Hampton Inn & Suites Davenport , Homewood Suites Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Homewood Suites Cedar Rapids, Hilton Dallas Lincoln Centre, Texas

Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve, Puerto Rico

"The merger brought together two robust companies for a common purpose to serve as the best-in-class operators with the expertise to excel in every product category," said Michael Deitemeyer, Global President of Aimbridge Hospitality. "With our unparalleled talent pool and commitment to technology, we will further differentiate Aimbridge as the leading hotel manager."

Talent Pool

One of Aimbridge Hospitality's top focuses is on leveraging the company's scale to provide unparalleled opportunities for associates. Aimbridge has recently introduced innovative staffing technology to find the right talent for each available position, while simultaneously lowering recruitment costs and increasing job satisfaction and loyalty. These tools provide Aimbridge with unprecedented access to the top talent across all verticals.

Evolution Hospitality

Based in Orange County, California, Evolution Hospitality is Aimbridge's lifestyle operating division focused on soft brands and independent properties. Evolution Hospitality boasts a robust infrastructure of experienced sales-driven hospitality professionals, and manages a diverse portfolio of lifestyle, independent, resorts and soft-branded properties.

Second Wave Digital + Creative Agency

Aimbridge Hospitality's in-house digital marketing provider, Second Wave, offers branding expertise and innovative marketing for properties within Aimbridge's portfolio.

Aimbridge Digital maximizes revenue generating opportunities with e-commerce strategy, brand site management, SEO and digital marketing services.

Innovations and Technologies

In the last year, Aimbridge Hospitality implemented new technologies and innovative platforms to leverage scale and maintain the highest standard of service for hotel owners and guests.

Boomerang

Created internally by Aimbridge Hospitality's strategy and innovation team, Boomerang serves as an inter-company tool to share business leads across the company's portfolio reaching more than 3,000 sellers.

For more information and updates, join Dave Johnson, Michael Deitemeyer and other Aimbridge Hospitality leaders at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) taking place at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Dave Johnson will present "Branding Experience" on January 28 at 4:45 p.m., and Michael Deitemeyer will speak on "People" on January 28 at 2:45 p.m.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com .

About Aimbridge Hospitality



Aimbridge Hospitality is the leading, global, third-party hotel management company operating branded full service, select service, luxury hotels, destination resorts, convention centers and lifestyle hotels. Aimbridge merged with Interstate Hotels & Resorts in 2019, and now represents a premium portfolio of more than 1,400 branded and independent properties in 49 states and 20 countries. Aimbridge is based in Plano, Texas and has additional corporate offices in Atlanta, Calgary, Chicago, Fargo, Puerto Rico, San Clemente, Scottsdale, Toronto and Washington D.C. Aimbridge's International Division, Interstate Hotels & Resorts, has supporting offices spread across Europe in Amsterdam, Birmingham, Glasgow and Moscow.

For more information on Aimbridge Hospitality, please visit www.aimbridgehospitality.com and connect with Aimbridge on LinkedIn .

SOURCE Aimbridge Hospitality

Related Links

http://www.aimbridgehospitality.com

