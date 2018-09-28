Aimco Cares Gift to Scholarship Fund Makes College Possible for 26 Affordable Housing Residents: Company's Total Contribution Reaches $1.17 Million
WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Students who live in affordable, subsidized housing across the country are pursuing higher education with the help of scholarships funded by Apartment Investment and Management Company (Aimco). Aimco's 2018 donation of $125,000, raised in the 15th Annual Aimco Cares Golf Classic, brings the company's total contribution to the National Leased Housing Association (NLHA) Education Fund to $1.7 million in the last nine years.
Aimco East Area Vice President Kevin Mosher and Regional Vice President of Operations Jason Kessler were joined by Aimco Washington, D.C. team members and top tournament sponsors Apartments.com and ARA to present the contribution to NLHA Executive Director Denise Muha.
"This donation is an incredible way to mark the beginning of our 10th year of partnering with the NLHA," said Kessler. "What makes us even happier is that our dollars have enabled 233 deserving students attain their dream of higher education."
"We are so grateful for the strong support we have received from Aimco Cares and the companies that support its annual golf tournament," said Muha. "We are honored to be a beneficiary of Aimco's generosity and we know that it makes a critical difference in whether a student in affordable housing can go to college."
More than 120 golfers and 60 companies supported the tournament. The Diamond Sponsor, contributing more than $30,000, was RentPath. Platinum Sponsors, contributing $20,000 or more, were Apartments.com, the law firm of Harris Winick Harris, Karndean Design Flooring and RealPage. The Gold Sponsors, contributing at least $10,000, were Advantage Fitness Products, ARA, Cognizant, Colliers International, Comcast, Deacon, Emser Tile, Fidelity National Title Group, Interior Logic Group, International Property Advisors, JLL, Kutak Rock LLP, Lockton, Moen, Mohawk, Moran & Company, ProGroup Contracting, Sherwin Williams, Tidwell Group, Transwestern, Tryba Architects, Wilmar and Zillow Group.
The scholarships are awarded based on financial need, scholastic merit, community leadership and volunteerism. The 2018 Aimco Cares Scholars by hometown, area of study and institution of higher education are:
Arizona:
Jeovanni Oldfield of Phoenix – Pre-Med, Paradise Valley Community College and Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine
California:
Daveena Banda of West Covina – Kinesiology, California State University Fullerton
Amber Bianca of Santa Clara - Biochemistry, University of California Los Angeles
Ritta Mashriqi of Sacramento – Sociology, University of California, Davis
Shafa Mashriqi of Sacramento – Philosophy, California State University Sacramento
Colorado:
Danielle Holmes of Longmont – Political Science, Metropolitan State University
Nasya Phillips of Denver – Animal Science, Colorado State University
Hawaii:
Kevin Liu of Honolulu – Computer Engineering, University of Hawaii at Manoa
Massachusetts:
Beminet Desalegn of Cambridge – Engineering, Boston University
Ryan Higgins of Medfield – Criminal Justice, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth
Cynthia Matos of Peabody – Sociology, Salem State University
Minnesota:
Victoria Cortese of Minneapolis – Entrepreneurship, North Central University
Katie Geesey of Cokato – Social Studies/History, University of Wisconsin - River Falls
New Hampshire:
Angelique Inchierca of Derry – Multimedia Journalism, Keene State College
New York:
Taqiyah Gibbons of Yonkers – History, Daemen College
Doris Osei of Yonkers – Communication Arts, St. Thomas Aquinas College
Deyuan Zeng of Brooklyn – Pharmacology, Long Island University
North Carolina:
Lareine Gohi of Durham – Studio Arts/Music, University of North Carolina, Greensboro
Rebecca Leathers of Pineville – Business, Wake Forest University
Ohio:
Fatoumata Barry of Columbus – Columbus State Community College
Oregon:
Kayla Valdivia-Lopez of Wood Village – Biology, Lawrence University
Pennsylvania:
Nadara Bacon of Philadelphia – Biology and Chemistry, Claflin University
Puerto Rico:
Ashley Quinones of Yauco – Biology, Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico
Yasmarie Torres of Yauco – Mechanical Engineering, University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez
Texas:
Tamnika Walten of Grand Prairie – Social Work, University of Texas Arlington
Washington, D.C. Metro Area:
Derrick Arthur-Cudjoe of Alexandria – Healthcare Management and Pre-Medicine, Georgetown University
Undrakh Tsend of Arlington – International Relations, College of William & Mary
Washington:
Furtuna Tekle of Seattle – Chemistry, University of Puget Sound
Aimco is a real estate investment trust that is focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia. Aimco common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIV and are included in the S&P 500. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website at www.aimco.com.
