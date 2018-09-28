Aimco Cares Gift to Scholarship Fund Makes College Possible for 26 Affordable Housing Residents: Company's Total Contribution Reaches $1.17 Million

Aimco East Area Vice President Kevin Mosher and Regional Vice President of Operations Jason Kessler were joined by Aimco Washington, D.C. team members and top tournament sponsors Apartments.com and ARA to present the contribution to NLHA Executive Director Denise Muha.

"This donation is an incredible way to mark the beginning of our 10th year of partnering with the NLHA," said Kessler. "What makes us even happier is that our dollars have enabled 233 deserving students attain their dream of higher education."

"We are so grateful for the strong support we have received from Aimco Cares and the companies that support its annual golf tournament," said Muha. "We are honored to be a beneficiary of Aimco's generosity and we know that it makes a critical difference in whether a student in affordable housing can go to college."

More than 120 golfers and 60 companies supported the tournament. The Diamond Sponsor, contributing more than $30,000, was RentPath. Platinum Sponsors, contributing $20,000 or more, were Apartments.com, the law firm of Harris Winick Harris, Karndean Design Flooring and RealPage. The Gold Sponsors, contributing at least $10,000, were Advantage Fitness Products, ARA, Cognizant, Colliers International, Comcast, Deacon, Emser Tile, Fidelity National Title Group, Interior Logic Group, International Property Advisors, JLL, Kutak Rock LLP, Lockton, Moen, Mohawk, Moran & Company, ProGroup Contracting, Sherwin Williams, Tidwell Group, Transwestern, Tryba Architects, Wilmar and Zillow Group.

The scholarships are awarded based on financial need, scholastic merit, community leadership and volunteerism. The 2018 Aimco Cares Scholars by hometown, area of study and institution of higher education are:

Arizona:

Jeovanni Oldfield of Phoenix – Pre-Med, Paradise Valley Community College and Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara School of Medicine

California:

Daveena Banda of West Covina – Kinesiology, California State University Fullerton

Amber Bianca of Santa Clara - Biochemistry, University of California Los Angeles

Ritta Mashriqi of Sacramento – Sociology, University of California, Davis

Shafa Mashriqi of Sacramento – Philosophy, California State University Sacramento

Colorado:

Danielle Holmes of Longmont – Political Science, Metropolitan State University

Nasya Phillips of Denver – Animal Science, Colorado State University

Hawaii:

Kevin Liu of Honolulu – Computer Engineering, University of Hawaii at Manoa

Massachusetts:

Beminet Desalegn of Cambridge – Engineering, Boston University

Ryan Higgins of Medfield – Criminal Justice, University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth

Cynthia Matos of Peabody – Sociology, Salem State University

Minnesota:

Victoria Cortese of Minneapolis – Entrepreneurship, North Central University

Katie Geesey of Cokato – Social Studies/History, University of Wisconsin - River Falls

New Hampshire:

Angelique Inchierca of Derry – Multimedia Journalism, Keene State College

New York:

Taqiyah Gibbons of Yonkers – History, Daemen College

Doris Osei of Yonkers – Communication Arts, St. Thomas Aquinas College

Deyuan Zeng of Brooklyn – Pharmacology, Long Island University

North Carolina:

Lareine Gohi of Durham – Studio Arts/Music, University of North Carolina, Greensboro

Rebecca Leathers of Pineville – Business, Wake Forest University

Ohio:

Fatoumata Barry of Columbus – Columbus State Community College

Oregon:

Kayla Valdivia-Lopez of Wood Village – Biology, Lawrence University

Pennsylvania:

Nadara Bacon of Philadelphia – Biology and Chemistry, Claflin University

Puerto Rico:

Ashley Quinones of Yauco – Biology, Universidad Interamericana de Puerto Rico

Yasmarie Torres of Yauco – Mechanical Engineering, University of Puerto Rico at Mayaguez

Texas:

Tamnika Walten of Grand Prairie – Social Work, University of Texas Arlington

Washington, D.C. Metro Area:

Derrick Arthur-Cudjoe of Alexandria – Healthcare Management and Pre-Medicine, Georgetown University

Undrakh Tsend of Arlington – International Relations, College of William & Mary

Washington:

Furtuna Tekle of Seattle – Chemistry, University of Puget Sound

