Aimee Y. Yu, MD, Honored Posthumously with All Star Healthcare Solutions' All Star Cares Award

"The All Star Cares Award is presented to a clinician who leads with the heart and significantly impacts the lives of others at work or in the community," says Keith Shattuck, the company's CEO. "It is a privilege to honor Dr. Yu in this way. We cannot think of a provider more deserving of this distinction."

He continues, "Prior to and during the pandemic, Dr. Yu accepted every opportunity to bring her experience, skills, and passion for medicine to facilities in need of support. An amazing person and exceptional doctor, she made a tremendous impact on the lives of colleagues, patients, our All Star family, and undoubtedly, everyone who knew her."

The recipient of the prestigious All Star Cares Award is determined by Executive Committee based on nominations submitted by the company's people, clinicians, and/or clients.

All Star presented Dr. Yu's award to her husband, Allan Ferber, virtually via Zoom.

Dr. Yu loved being a physician. She was dedicated to her patients and providing them with quality, compassionate care.

"We are humbled by her selfless service, positivity, modesty, and kindness, and grateful for the opportunity to acknowledge her," says Shattuck. "On behalf of everyone at All Star, we offer our heartfelt sympathy to Dr. Yu's family and friends."

About All Star Healthcare Solutions

All Star Healthcare Solutions℠ is one of the fastest-growing healthcare staffing companies in the country. Founded in 2003 and based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, the company places physicians and advanced practitioners on locum tenens (i.e., temporary) assignments and in permanent positions at hospitals, health systems, medical practices, clinics, and other healthcare facilities throughout the United States, delivering exceptional care to patients who might otherwise go without it.

SOURCE All Star Healthcare Solutions

Related Links

http://www.allstarrecruiting.com

