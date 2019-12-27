Aimia Provides Reminder of Upcoming Expiration Time of its $62.5 Million Preferred Share Substantial Issuer Bids

MONTREAL, Dec. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) today provided a reminder of the upcoming expiry of its substantial issuer bids (the "Preferred Share Offers") to repurchase for cancellation (i) up to $31.25 million (on a combined basis) of its Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 1 (the "Series 1 Preferred Shares") and its Cumulative Floating Rate Preferred Shares, Series 2 (the "Series 2 Preferred Shares"), each at a fixed price of $17.20 per share, and (ii) up to $31.25 million of its Cumulative Rate Reset Preferred Shares, Series 3 (the "Series 3 Preferred Shares", and collectively with the Series 1 Preferred Shares and the Series 2 Preferred Shares, the "Preferred Shares") at a fixed price of $19.00 per share.

Although each of the Preferred Share Offers formally expires today at 10:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on December 27, 2019, Aimia understands that CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS"), the sole registered holder of the global certificates representing the Preferred Shares, has advised CDS participants that it has fixed 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on December 27, 2019 as the cut-off time for electronic tenders of Preferred Shares to the Preferred Share Offers through the CDS system.

Shareholders are urged to consult the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular together with the letter of transmittal and notice of guaranteed delivery (the "Offer Documents") for the terms and conditions of the Preferred Share Offers and instructions for tendering Preferred Shares. The Offer Documents were mailed to holders of Preferred Shares or their designated brokers and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Shareholders are urged to read the Offer Documents carefully and in their entirety, and to consult their own financial, tax, and legal advisors and to make their own decisions with respect to participation in the Preferred Share Offers. Neither Aimia nor its Board of Directors makes any recommendation to preferred shareholders as to whether to tender or refrain from tendering any or all of their Preferred Shares into the Preferred Share Offers.

This news release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of Aimia.

About Aimia

Aimia Inc. (TSX: AIM) operates a loyalty solutions business, which is a well-recognized, global full-service provider of next-generation loyalty solutions for many of the world's leading brands in the retail, CPG, travel & hospitality, financial services and entertainment verticals.

Aimia is focused on growing earnings through its existing business and investments, including the Club Premier program in Mexico, which it jointly controls with Aeromexico through its investment in PLM, and an investment alongside Air Asia in travel technology company BIGLIFE, the operator of BIG Loyalty.

For more information about Aimia, visit corp.aimia.com.

