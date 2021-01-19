AI/ML Innovations Inc. Introduces Health Gauge

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML") (CSE – AIML) is pleased to introduce its operating subsidiary, Health Gauge.

Health Gauge was incorporated for the purpose of commercializing new technology that could revolutionize ways to measure and track personal health biometrics, and ultimately help people better manage their ongoing health challenges. Health Gauge's patent-pending solution is a personal health monitoring & management system, which combines the latest wearable health monitors with sophisticated artificial intelligence software tools and a proprietary cloud computing software platform, to help caregivers, patients, and healthcare professionals access and utilize relevant data. Health Gauge's robust, real-time data capture capability provides fast feedback, resulting in better recovery outcomes and the realization of healthy living objectives through the ability to make immediate and better-informed health choices. By leveraging the power of leading artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools, Health Gauge provides for a secure and trusted means for clients to engage clinical resources and health coaching as a regular part of their care process and ongoing health management.

Health Gauge has developed its proprietary intellectual property in the area of wearable technologies, and the application and methods associated with the applied AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning) software using accelerometers, ECG (electrocardiogram), PPG (photoplethysmogram), and other forms of physiological sensors to measure heart rate, heart rate variability, pulse oximetry, pulse wave velocity, pulse transit time, blood pressure, sleep patterns and activity. Health Gauge's intellectual property also includes proprietary methods and IP relating to behavioural tagging for the purposes of psychometric analysis.

Health Gauge goes beyond generally available fitness and tracking solutions in that it provides health analytics, platform supports, and services. With the global health problems of hypertension, heart attacks, strokes and more, there is a significant need and growing interest to monitor health biometrics, with the current solutions on the market lacking in accuracy and health monitoring capabilities. Health Gauge fills a gap in the personal health monitoring market that has been saturated with fitness devices but has not provided a deeper means of addressing people's direct interests in personal health management. Health Gauge is available with both Apple and Android-based smartphones, and the underlying AI/ML platform will be extended to be applied to other high-quality physiological monitoring sensors and devices such that individualized solutions and services can be provided for.

Health Gauge's business model is primarily subscription-based "B2B" with reoccurring revenue streams, and it expects to penetrate the $245 billion global digital health monitoring market by partnering with leading channel partners, health benefits providers, corporate partners and end users, via Health Gauge's proprietary and robust solution.

Health Gauge's well-rounded professional team collectively has decades of experience in strategically important areas such as digital health services management, machine learning/artificial intelligence, software engineering, US-based health services consulting, business start-ups, as well as general business management experience.

For more information about AI/ML Innovations:

Investors slidedeck: https://aiml-innovations.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/AIML-mini-1-21.pdf

Corporate video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k2QSjo7clXc&feature=youtu.be

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. has aligned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial focus on emerging companies in the digital healthcare space. AI/ML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML". For detailed information please see AI/ML's website at https://aiml-innovations.com/ or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

Contact

For further information, contact AI/ML Innovations at (250) 384-1999 or [email protected].

