AIO Contracting Says Manufacturing Skills Will Stop the Engineering Labour Shortage

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Research conducted by the Department of Education, Skills and Employment has found a general shortage of sheet metal trades workers and a regional shortage of structural steel and welding trades workers. There were also shortages within the construction trades cluster. Reports from two consecutive years found a labour market shortage of qualified plumbers, preceded by three years of identified recruitment difficulties.

AIO

When considering engineering labour hire, Melbourne companies may no longer find the skilled workers required. The common wisdom of learning to manufacture what you don't have does not seem to apply in a context where quality trades have been lost. AIO says one approach is to start with people and to manufacture their skills so that they can fill the manufacturing and trade jobs of the future.

Companies like AIO are taking a multi-faceted approach to the skills shortage. In addition to acting as an engineering labour hire agency , Melbourne businesses can turn to AIO for recruitment and training services.

By committing to providing quality, end to end workforce solutions for the engineering, construction, fabrication, manufacturing, and maintenance industries, AIO is tackling the Victorian skills shortage head-on.

With ongoing recruitment drives for sheet metal workers in metropolitan Melbourne and MIG welders in regional areas, AIO aims to position itself amongst the engineering recruitment agencies Melbourne organisations can rely on to fill the current skills shortage and the jobs of the future.

Workers will fill these roles once they have the necessary skills. The Department of Education, Skills and Employment report on sheet metal trades workers found that there were many cases where employers found qualified applicants, but few suitable applicants. With 86% of qualified applicants considered unsuitable, employers reported that they faced challenges filling vacancies with suitable workers and many resorted to undertaking multiple recruitment rounds.

To undertake successful engineering recruitment, Melbourne businesses should look for labour hire and recruitment agencies who carefully screen for suitable qualifications and the interpersonal skills and work ethic that employers are searching for.

AIO undertakes comprehensive candidate screening, so that Victorian companies can experience a hassle-free labour and recruitment process.

Related Images

aio.png

AIO

AIO

SOURCE AIO Contracting