AIP Publishing Honors Research Scholar with First Advances in Magnetism Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AIP Publishing congratulates Divya Kaushik, a research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi, India, for receiving the first Advances in Magnetism Award for her work in studying the design of peripheral analog circuits for on-chip learning.

Kaushik's paper, Comparing domain wall synapse with other nonvolatile memory devices for on-chip learning in analog hardware neural network, was selected from a pool of seven finalists that submitted papers during the 2019 Magnetism and Magnetic Materials Conference, held in Las Vegas, Nevada. Her paper was published in 2020 by AIP Advances, by AIP Publishing, which sponsored the award.

"I am honored my paper got chosen as the winner of the Advances in Magnetism Award sponsored by AIP Advances," Kaushik said. "I heartily thank the selection committee and AIP Advances for recognizing and honoring my work in the field. This is and will remain a constant source of encouragement to me for all the time to come. I also thank the organizing committee for selecting such a relevant theme for the conference."

The selection committee chose Kaushik's work on the development of analog neural networks for on-chip learning, because it deals with a very timely topic and met the three main criteria for consideration: scientific merit, originality and creativity, and potential for impact. It also represents one of the first studies that proposes a direct comparison between a spintronic synapse and a RRAM/PCM synapse with respect to on-chip learning in neural networks hardware.

"The simulations contained in the paper are appealing to a broad readership, ranging from researchers involved in device development to those aiming to implement these neural networks into real life applications," said Victorino Franco, 2019 MMM publications chair and selection committee member.

As a research scholar, Kaushik is currently working on the implementation of analog hardware neural networks using spintronics-based synapse devices and transistor-based circuits under the guidance of Debanjan Bhowmik, assistant professor in the department of electrical engineering at IIT Delhi. She has authored five journal papers in this research area so far.

"Even though the selection committee did not take into account the career stage of the first author during the evaluation process, it was a pleasant outcome to realize that the winner is a PhD student," said Franco. "It is our pleasure to congratulate Ms. Kaushik for the well-deserved award and wish her a very successful career."

Kaushik will receive $3,500 cash prize, and her work will be featured during the 65th Annual Conference on Magnetism and Magnetic Materials, which will be held as a virtual conference from Nov. 2-6, 2020.

To be eligible for the Advances in Magnetism Award, an MMM conference paper must be accepted for publication in AIP Advances. An award selection committee reviews papers nominated by the publication editors who are handling the manuscripts for a current MMM conference. The award is given to the first author of the winning paper.

