Aipower Follows CES Debut with New IoT Product Line-up, Aiming to Improve its Consumer IoT Market Share

Following the debut of its updated wristband-housed true wireless earbuds, the Wearbuds Pro at CES 2020, Aipower will start accepting pre-orders for the Wearbuds Pro in the second half of 2020. Upgraded from the first generation, the Wearbuds Pro greatly optimizes the interaction experience between the wrist band and the earbuds with a more powerful main chip, a screen with higher hardness and sharpness, a longer-lasting battery, and more diversified interactive design.

"The product not only reflects our professionalism towards audio products but also our commitment to the field of wearable devices," said Gary Chan, founder of Aipower. "Internet of Things (IoT) is changing the world; Consumer IoT is changing people's life. 2020 will be a key year for Aipower as we will create more and show more of our competitiveness in the market."

Aipower maintains its focus on human-centered design engineering that leverages real-life experience and technology to create three product ranges for a smarter life. So far, it has launched three products including the Wearbuds, the Korona Motion Sensor Night Light, and the Spark Alexa Built-in Smart Charger.

Besides the Wearbuds Pro, Aipower will launch three new smart lamps with a compact and chic design for its Korona product range, bringing more innovation to modern home furnishing. Users could also expect for a new groundbreaking product in the second half of this year from Aipower.

About Aipower

Aipower is an innovative smart device developer that believes smart innovations make a difference. To fulfill its vision, Aipower maintains its focus on human-centered design engineering that leverages human-experience and technology to create three product ranges: Wearbuds® (Life), Korona™ (Home) and Spark (Travel).

For more information, please visit: www.myaipower.com

Media Contact

Nicole Luo

nicole@myaipower.com

+86 166 7511 0925

SOURCE Aipower

