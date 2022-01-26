Air Ambulance Global Market Outlook to 2026: 8.8% CAGR Forecast During 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Ambulance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global air ambulance market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026.

The thriving healthcare sector and the increasing number of accidents across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Air ambulance facilitates faster travel in comparison to traditional on-road ambulance services. It provides an on-time and well-organized passage in cases of critical medical emergencies such as road accidents or burn incidents. Furthermore, cardiac ailments including heart-attacks, along with other serious health concerns such as brain stroke, demand urgent medical attention. Air ambulance services aid significantly in such cases in smooth transportation of patients to the nearest treatment facility quickly. These services also enhance the accessibility and reach of medical facilities to even the remotest areas with poor infrastructure.

Moreover, advancements such as online booking of air ambulance services are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors driving the market growth include increasing emergency healthcare expenditures, a growing number of hospitals that can provide proper air ambulance facility and improving medical facilities across various regions of the globe. Looking forward, the global air ambulance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



This report provides a deep insight into the global air ambulance market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the air ambulance market in any manner.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Aircrafts/Airplanes

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

Helicopters

Seaplanes

Market Breakup by Service Type:

Hospital Services

Community Services

Market Breakup by Application:

Medical Care

Transport

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being PHI Air Medical, Air Ambulance Specialists, Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, Metro Aviation Inc., The Royal Flying Doctor Service, REVA Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, EAA, Capital Air Ambulance, AirMed International, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global air ambulance market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global air ambulance industry?

What are the key regional markets in the global air ambulance industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vehicle type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global air ambulance industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global air ambulance industry?

What is the structure of the global air ambulance industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global air ambulance industry?





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Air Ambulance Market



6 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type



7 Market Breakup by Service Type



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

PHI Air Medical

Air Ambulance Specialists

Babcock Scandinavian AirAmbulance

Express Air Medical Transport

Lifeguard Air Ambulance

Native American Air Ambulance

Metro Aviation Inc.

The Royal Flying Doctor Service

REVA Air Ambulance

Yorkshire Air Ambulance

EAA

Capital Air Ambulance

AirMed International

