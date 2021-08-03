Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast|Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Augsburg Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, and PHI Inc.Babcock International Group Plc are some of the major market participants. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Air Ambulance Market is segmented as below:

Service

Hospital-based Service



Community-based Service



Others

Type

Rotary-wing Aircraft



Fixed-wing Aircraft

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



MEA



South America

Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the air ambulance market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Augsburg Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, and PHI Inc.Babcock International Group Plc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Air Ambulance Market size

Air Ambulance Market trends

Air Ambulance Market industry analysis

The advanced onboard medical treatment is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high air ambulance service charges may threaten the growth of the market.

Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist air ambulance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the air ambulance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the air ambulance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of air ambulance market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Hospital-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Community-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Aircraft type

Market segments

Comparison by Aircraft type

Rotary-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fixed-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Aircraft type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Air Methods Corp.

Augsburg Air Ambulance

Babcock International Group Plc

EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd.

IAS Medical Ltd.

KKR & Co. Inc.

Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl

PHI Inc.

REVA Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

