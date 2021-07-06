Air Ambulance Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry to grow by USD 4.81 billion|Technavio

Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.

The air ambulance market growth in the Aerospace & Defense Industry is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the advanced onboard medical treatment. However, factors such as the high air ambulance service charges, the operational constraints, and the lack of proper communication will hamper the market growth.

Air Ambulance Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry: Type Landscape

Based on the air ambulance market segmentation by type, the rotary-wing aircraft segment will have significant growth during the forecast period. This segment offers stainable growth opportunities to market vendors to improve business efficiency.

Air Ambulance Market in the Aerospace & Defense Industry: Geographic Landscape

By geography, North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 52% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America owing to which the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors. The US and Canada are the key markets for Air Ambulance in North America.

Companies Covered:

Air Ambulance Worldwide

Air Methods Corp.

Augsburg Air Ambulance

Babcock International Group Plc

EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd.

IAS Medical Ltd.

KKR & Co. Inc.

Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl

PHI Inc.

REVA Inc.

Global Aircraft Fly-by-wire System Market- The aircraft fly-by-wire system market is segmented by application (commercial aviation, military aviation, and business aviation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Global Anti-Tank Missile System Market- The anti-tank missile system market is segmented by product (vehicle-mounted anti-tank missile system and man-portable anti-tank missile system) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America).

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Hospital-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Community-based service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Market Segmentation by Aircraft type

Market segments

Comparison by Aircraft type

Rotary-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fixed-wing aircraft - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Aircraft type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

