Air Canada Inaugurates Two New Transborder Routes From Alberta

Edmonton - Las Vegas

Calgary - Palm Springs

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada today launched two new daily, seasonal transborder routes. Celebrations were held prior to the departure of the inaugural flights from Edmonton to Las Vegas and from Calgary to Palm Springs.

"We are delighted to offer more travel options to Albertans with the addition of daily, seasonal services from both Calgary and Edmonton, which means golf, entertainment and the desert sun are a short flight away every day this fall and winter. With our flexible and diverse North American fleet, we are continuing to strategically add services to popular destinations," said Mark Galardo, Vice President, Network Planning at Air Canada.

"EIA is very excited to welcome Air Canada Rouge to the Edmonton Metro Region with their inaugural flight to Las Vegas," said Tom Ruth, Edmonton International Airport President and CEO. "We know Las Vegas is a popular destination for both leisure and business travellers and the addition of this service will increase options for passengers and support strong business ties."

"Sun-seekers travelling from YYC Calgary International Airport are excited to have another direct link to Palm Springs, California," said Bob Sartor, the Calgary Airport Authority's President and CEO. "Working with our partner, Air Canada, we're creating effortless ways to enjoy the stunning Coachella Valley."

The Edmonton to Las Vegas and Calgary to Palm Springs flights are onboard Air Canada Rouge A319 and Air Canada A320 aircraft respectively, both offering premium and economy cabins.

Flights are timed to connect with Air Canada's extensive domestic schedule, provides for Aeroplan accumulation and redemption, Star Alliance reciprocal benefits, and for eligible customers, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access at Canadian airports, priority boarding and other benefits.

From To Frequency Aircraft Effective Edmonton Las Vegas Daily Air Canada Rouge Airbus A319 Oct 28/18 - Apr 30/19 Calgary Palm Springs Daily Airbus A320 Oct 28/18 - Apr 30/19

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving more than 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2017 served more than 48 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 64 airports in Canada, 59 in the United States and 98 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2018 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

SOURCE Air Canada

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

