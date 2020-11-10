Air Canada launches transformed Aeroplan program with additional benefits and richest-ever bonus offers

The transformed Aeroplan program, designed to put the member experience first, comes with personalized, flexible and easy-to-use features. It also offers exceptional value allowing members to travel more and travel better. Highlights of the transformed program include:

Improved Value on Flight Rewards - Aeroplan offers flight rewards to hundreds of destinations worldwide on Air Canada and over 35 partner airlines. The transformed Aeroplan program offers predictable pricing, with access to every seat available on Air Canada flights with no cash surcharges, plus the option to pay with Points + Cash. Members also now have an integrated booking experience, with the ability to search and redeem for flight rewards at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app.

Aeroplan offers flight rewards to hundreds of destinations worldwide on Air Canada and over 35 partner airlines. The transformed Aeroplan program offers predictable pricing, with access to every seat available on Air Canada flights with no cash surcharges, plus the option to pay with Points + Cash. Members also now have an integrated booking experience, with the ability to search and redeem for flight rewards at aircanada.com or on the Air Canada app. More Options for More Members - Aeroplan has something for everyone and will make travel better with new features such as: Aeroplan Family Sharing, so that members can combine points with other family members to reach rewards faster; earn points with every Air Canada flight booked, including Economy Basic Fares; the ability to use points for extra travel perks such as upgrades and in-flight Wi-Fi; and expanded merchandise rewards.

Aeroplan has something for everyone and will make travel better with new features such as: Aeroplan Family Sharing, so that members can combine points with other family members to reach rewards faster; earn points with every Air Canada flight booked, including Economy Basic Fares; the ability to use points for extra travel perks such as upgrades and in-flight Wi-Fi; and expanded merchandise rewards. Air Canada Altitude is becoming Aeroplan Elite Status - Aeroplan will continue to offer five Elite Status levels: Aeroplan 25K , 35K , 50K , 75K , and Super Elite. All of the most popular Elite Status benefits remain, along with some new, first-in-market features, including Priority Rewards, Status Pass and Everyday Status Qualification. Learn more at www.aircanada.com/elite.

"Despite the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the airline industry, Air Canada will continue to innovate and anticipate the needs of our customers. Our transformed loyalty program is industry-leading on many levels, including offering a peerless user experience, value and convenience. I fully expect that this important initiative will give us a major competitive advantage in attracting and retaining customers as the industry recovers from the pandemic," said Calin Rovinescu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada.

"Canadians deserve more from their Loyalty programs, plain and simple. The transformed Aeroplan is more rewarding, easier to use, and flexible," said Mark Nasr, Vice President, Loyalty and eCommerce at Air Canada. "Thank you to the over 36,000 consumers and employees whose feedback, ideas, and guidance drove every feature. Importantly, this relaunch isn't our final destination; stay-tuned for dozens of additional features, rewarding benefits, and new partners joining the program in the coming months."

All-New Aeroplan Credit Cards

The all-new range of Aeroplan co-branded credit cards issued by TD, American Express and CIBC are the only ones in Canada offering extensive Air Canada travel perks and will help members earn rewards more quickly:

Entry credit cards

Preferred pricing on flight rewards means primary cardholders can redeem flights for fewer points more often.



Cardholders earn bonus points for spending in popular categories, and earn even more when they spend directly with Air Canada (through the app, at aircanada.com or vacations.aircanada.com) and pay with their Aeroplan credit card.



Plus, as a primary cardholder, for as long as you hold an Aeroplan credit card, your Aeroplan points never expire.

Core credit cards

Eligible cardholders enjoy the above benefits, plus a free first checked bag when travelling on Air Canada flights – whether the ticket was redeemed with points or purchased with cash.



This benefit also applies to all secondary cardholders and up to eight companions travelling on the same reservation.

Premium credit cards

Cardholders enjoy the above benefits, plus exciting new airport perks including Maple Leaf Lounge and Air Canada Café access, priority boarding, and priority check-in.



Free first checked bag, lounge access, and priority airport benefits are also available for eligible secondary cardholders travelling on their own – an industry first.



Aeroplan Elite Status members will enjoy unique benefits such as rollover eUpgrade Credits and Status Qualifying Miles, along with priority upgrade clearance at the airport.

Exceptional Welcome Bonus Offers

Aeroplan Members can take advantage of valuable welcome bonus offers from TD, American Express and CIBC. Plus, on eligible cards, members earn a Buddy Pass for a buy-one-get-one ticket anywhere Air Canada flies in North America – including Mexico and Hawaii. After first buying an economy class ticket, on the second they pay only the government taxes and third-party charges.

Learn more about Air Canada travel benefits for Aeroplan credit card holders, visit: aircanada.com/cards.

For more information on the new features, or to enroll in the program, visit: www.aircanada.com/aeroplan.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

