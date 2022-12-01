Air cargo market size to grow by 19.52 million tons, International players to dominate the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The air cargo market is fragmented, characterized by the presence of many international players. The fragmentation is due to the presence of shippers, forwarders, consolidators, and airlines. In addition, there is intense competition created by overcapacity in the industry. Airlines also face strong competition from other modes of transportation, such as marine transportation.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Cargo Market 2023-2027

The air cargo camera market size is projected to grow by 19.52 million tons from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Air cargo market 2023-2027: Scope

The air cargo market report covers the following areas:

Air cargo market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Manufacturing: The manufacturing segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The manufacturing industry has the highest market value because of the growth of the automotive industry, which is a part of the manufacturing industry. Air cargo transport services provide fast and damage-free delivery. Hence, these services are preferred by several automotive components manufacturing companies.



FMCG and retail



Pharmaceuticals and chemicals



Other industries

Type

Belly cargo



Freighter

Geography

APAC: APAC will account for 30% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Various raw materials are shipped from APAC, owing to the low cost of manufacturing and labor in countries such as China , India , Vietnam , and Thailand . Hence, air cargo services from APAC to North America are expected to grow.

, , , and . Hence, air cargo services from APAC to are expected to grow.

Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Air cargo market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo are among some of the major market participants.

What are the key data covered in this air cargo market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air cargo market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air cargo market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air cargo market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air cargo market vendors

Air Cargo Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 169 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.32% Market growth 2023-2027 19.52 million tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Air France KLM Martinair Cargo, American Airlines Inc., Bollore Logistics, CAL Cargo Air Lines Ltd, Cargolux Airlines International SA, Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd, China Airlines Ltd., China Southern Airlines Co. Ltd., Delta Air Lines Inc., Deutsche Post AG, Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Airways PJSC, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., IAG Cargo, Korean Air Lines Co. Ltd., Lufthansa Cargo, Nippon Express Holdings, Qatar Airways Cargo, Saudi Airlines Cargo Co., and Singapore Airlines Cargo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis; market growth inducers and obstacles; fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

