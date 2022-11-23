Air Charter Services Market 2023-2027: A Descriptive Analysis of Parent Market, Five Forces Model, Market Dynamics, & Segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global Air Charter Services Market size is projected to grow by USD 8827.65 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.37% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%.

Discover some insights on market size before buying a full report, request a free sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Air Charter Services Market 2023-2027

Global Air Charter Services Market - Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global air charter services market as a part of the global airline market. The parent global airlines market covers services and companies engaged in providing passenger air transportation. The market excludes companies involved in airline manufacturing, heli-taxi services, and air freight and logistics. Technavio calculates the global airline market size based on the combined revenue generated by the services provided by various airlines with respect to air travel, boarding, and luggage.

Find insights on parent market & value chain analysis, download an exclusive sample!

Global Air Charter Services Market - Five Forces

The global Air Charter Services Market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Interpretation of porter five model helps to strategize the business, for entire details - buy report!

Global Air Charter Services Market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global Air Charter Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application, type, and region.

The charter passenger segment will grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by increasing trip requests. A trip request is a request for a price quote that is submitted from a broker to an operator. The increase in trip requests indicates a shift in broker-operator contacts as well as a growth in demand for air charter services. Due to this, the vendors are searching for a complete payment platform created with the business aviation sector in mind. Hence, a simplified payment process has transformed the business aviation payment industry and significantly helped the global air charter services market to grow.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global air charter services market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global air charter services market.

APAC held 34% of the global air charter services market in 2022. The market in the region is estimated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period. Over 5,000 operating airports and over 250,000 general aviation aircraft are located in the US. A significant increase in the number of flights and flying hours is boosting the market for air charter services, reviving domestic business aviation. The markets in the APAC region will also benefit from the expanding number of private charter operators.

Download a FREE Sample Report

Global Air Charter Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing demand for cargo charter services is propelling the expansion of the air charter services market. Some of the world's largest charter operators have reported strong demand for cargo charters. For air cargo suppliers and cargo charter companies, the increase in air cargo volumes is significant. It results in the extension of long-term charter agreements.

When compared to the typical logistical containers and aircraft used by air cargo operators, the shipment of enormous and difficult-to-fit products is one of the main causes of the rising demand for cargo charter companies. Last-minute capacity, unforeseen issues, and time restrictions are some of the main causes of the increase in volume.

Recent trends influencing the market

Innovative additions to charter service portals are the primary trend driving the air charter services market growth. Air charter booking companies such as PrivateFly, JetSetGo, and BookMyCharters have transformed the private jet booking process, making it as simple as booking a cab online. These online platforms enable clients to swiftly. book a private jet by simply choosing or entering a few necessary data regarding the route, like the departure and arrival locations and times, the day of the voyage, and the number of passengers.

In addition to rapid bookings, these portals include various information and tools to get the necessary knowledge and make the best option for the client's needs without involving a middleman. The elimination of a middleman or agent also greatly lowers the cost, which will fuel market expansion during the anticipated expansion.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The main obstacle preventing the market expansion for air charter services is volatility in aviation fuel costs. Most charter service providers employ fuel-powered commercial aircraft. One of the major expenses included in the entire charter price paid by the customer is fuel, which makes up around one-fourth of the total cost.

Since air charter services are pay-as-you-go, they give consumers the option to choose from a variety of service providers for each flight. This requires charter companies to assess their fuel purchase costs and guarantee fair pricing. Due to a 6.5% increase in aviation fuel prices in 2021, total sales of conventional fuel-powered light aircraft fell significantly during the same year.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factors of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of the businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this air charter services market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the air charter services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the air charter services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the air charter services market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , Middle East and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of air charter services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The digital banking platforms market size is projected to grow by USD 21.07 billion w ith a CAGR of 14.52% between 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the digital banking platforms' market segmentation by type (retail banking and corporate banking) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

size is projected to grow by ith a CAGR of 14.52% between 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the digital banking platforms' market segmentation by type (retail banking and corporate banking) and geography ( , , APAC, , and the and ). The Insurance Brokerage Market size is projected to grow by USD 101.94 billion with a CAGR of 6.93% between 2021 to 2026. The report extensively covers the insurance brokerage market segmentation by type (non-life insurance and life insurance) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Air Charter Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 157 Base year 2022 Historical year 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8827.65 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.2 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, Singapore, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd., Air Charters Europe NV, Air Partner Ltd., Asia Jet Sdn Bhd, ASIAN SKY GROUP, BlueStar Air Services, European Air Charter, Flexjet LLC, Gama Aviation Plc, GlobeAir AG, Jet Aviation AG, Jet Linx Aviation LLC, Luxaviation S.A., NetJets Aviation Inc., PrivateFly Ltd., Solairus Aviation, TAG Aviation, VistaJet Group Holding Ltd., and Wheels Up Partners LLC Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Charter passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 29: Chart on Charter passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Charter passenger - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Charter passenger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Charter passenger - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.4 Charter freight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Charter freight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Charter freight - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Charter freight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Charter freight - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Business charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Business charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Business charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Business charter services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Business charter services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Private charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Private charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Private charter services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Private charter services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Private charter services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 55: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 56: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 58: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 60: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 72: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 76: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 88: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.12 Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 96: Chart on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Singapore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Singapore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 100: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 101: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 102: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 103: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 104: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 105: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 106: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Air Charter Service India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Air Partner Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Air Partner Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Air Partner Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Air Partner Ltd. - Key offerings

11.5 Asia Jet Sdn Bhd

Exhibit 113: Asia Jet Sdn Bhd - Overview



Exhibit 114: Asia Jet Sdn Bhd - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Asia Jet Sdn Bhd - Key offerings

11.6 ASIAN SKY GROUP

Exhibit 116: ASIAN SKY GROUP - Overview



Exhibit 117: ASIAN SKY GROUP - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ASIAN SKY GROUP - Key offerings

11.7 Flexjet LLC

Exhibit 119: Flexjet LLC - Overview



Exhibit 120: Flexjet LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Flexjet LLC - Key news



Exhibit 122: Flexjet LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Gama Aviation Plc

Exhibit 123: Gama Aviation Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Gama Aviation Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Gama Aviation Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Gama Aviation Plc - Segment focus

11.9 GlobeAir AG

Exhibit 127: GlobeAir AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: GlobeAir AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: GlobeAir AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: GlobeAir AG - Key offerings

11.10 Jet Aviation AG

Exhibit 131: Jet Aviation AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: Jet Aviation AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Jet Aviation AG - Key news



Exhibit 134: Jet Aviation AG - Key offerings

11.11 Jet Linx Aviation LLC

Exhibit 135: Jet Linx Aviation LLC - Overview



Exhibit 136: Jet Linx Aviation LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Jet Linx Aviation LLC - Key news



Exhibit 138: Jet Linx Aviation LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Luxaviation S.A.

Exhibit 139: Luxaviation S.A. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Luxaviation S.A. - Product / Service



Exhibit 141: Luxaviation S.A. - Key offerings

11.13 NetJets Aviation Inc.

Exhibit 142: NetJets Aviation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: NetJets Aviation Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: NetJets Aviation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: NetJets Aviation Inc. - Key offerings

11.14 PrivateFly Ltd.

Exhibit 146: PrivateFly Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: PrivateFly Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: PrivateFly Ltd. - Key offerings

11.15 Solairus Aviation

Exhibit 149: Solairus Aviation - Overview



Exhibit 150: Solairus Aviation - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Solairus Aviation - Key offerings

11.16 TAG Aviation

Exhibit 152: TAG Aviation - Overview



Exhibit 153: TAG Aviation - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: TAG Aviation - Key offerings

11.17 VistaJet Group Holding Ltd.

Exhibit 155: VistaJet Group Holding Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: VistaJet Group Holding Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: VistaJet Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 158: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 159: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 160: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 161: Research methodology



Exhibit 162: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 163: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 164: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio