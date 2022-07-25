Air Compressors Market Size to Grow by USD 6.93 billion, Atlas Copco AB and Deere & Co. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

Jul 25, 2022, 04:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An air compressor is a distinct type of gas compressor. It is a device that compresses and pressurizes air to convert power into kinetic energy.
The global air compressors market size is expected to grow by USD 6.93 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.
Air Compressors Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025
Air Compressors Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Stationary air compressor - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Portable air compressor - size and forecast 2020-2025
Regional Analysis
APAC is expected to account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as a surge in HVAC installations. Moreover, this region will grow at a fast rate when compared to other regions. China and Japan are the key countries for the air compressors market in APAC.
Major Air Compressor Companies and their Offerings
- Atlas Copco AB - The company offers reliable air compressors such as oil-free air compressors and oil-lubricated air compressors, for all low, medium, and high-pressure applications.
- Deere & Co. - The company offers a wide range of air compressors such as HR Series (Electric and Oil-Less), HR Series (Electric), Premium Serie (Gasoline), and AC Series (Gasoline, Diesel, and Electric).
- Doosan Portable Power Co. - The company offers a full range of portable air compressors from 250-1400 cfm with 100-365 psi.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers an air compressor that is used in the fleet of F and H class gas turbines, known as the advanced compressor.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers Sullair oil-lubricated compressors and Hitachi oil-free compressors.
Driver and Challenge
The increased adoption of variable speed controllers is driving the growth of the market. A variable speed drive (VSD) allows air compressors to run at a uniform speed, irrespective of the application's requirement. This can help end-users save energy. Air compressors with variable speed controllers have sensors embedded in them, which can detect a wide range of variables such as temperature and pressure.
Fluctuations in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market. Aluminum, steel, and castings are the main raw materials used in the production of compressors, the prices of which fluctuate frequently. Vendors are unable to pass on the excess cost to the end-users, which reduces their profit margins.
|
Air Compressors Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.95%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 6.93 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.7
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 50%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Atlas Copco AB, Deere & Co., Doosan Portable Power Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Ingersoll Rand Inc, KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE, Kobe Steel Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
